Deputy PM attends groundbreaking ceremony for 10 projects serving APEC 2027

Delegates perform the groundbreaking and launch ceremonies for the projects and works. (Photo: VNA)

The APEC 2027 Economic Leaders’ Week is a major national political event, offering Vietnam an opportunity to affirm its role as an active and responsible member of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum and to elevate bilateral and multilateral ties with member economies, Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Chi Dung emphasized.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony for 10 projects serving APEC 2027 held in Phu Quoc special zone, An Giang province, on September 24, the Deputy PM urged ministries, sectors, An Giang province, and investors to make concerted efforts to complete the projects 3–6 months ahead of schedule. He stressed that implementation must be transparent, free from corruption, wastefulness, or vested interests, with ministries and sectors strengthening inspection and oversight and supporting An Giang in addressing emerging difficulties.

The Deputy PM requested the province to regularly monitor, promptly resolve grassroots-level bottlenecks, quickly finalize investment procedures, and strive to begin all remaining projects in the next month. He also called for attention to social welfare, resettlement compensation, and livelihood restoration so that affected residents enjoy living standards equal to or better than before. Investors, contractors, and supervisors were urged to uphold the highest sense of responsibility, ensure safety and quality, and strive to exceed deadlines.

He commended the consensus and support of local people in site clearance efforts and appealed to socio-political organizations and citizens to maintain unity, provide constructive oversight, and support timely project completion.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Chi Dung delivers remarks at the groundbreaking and launch ceremony of the projects and works. (Photo: VNA)

Seven projects officially launched include the DT.975 provincial road (linking DT.973–Phu Quoc International Airport–DT.975–DT.973) with an investment of VND2.5 trillion (US$94.6 million); Cua Can reservoir with a capacity of 50,000 cu.m per day and investment of VND1.026 trillion; underground technical infrastructure in Duong Dong (VND550 billion) and An Thoi (VND420 billion); a smart operation and management center for Phu Quoc special zone with an investment of VND500 billion; conference center embankment and site leveling for the APEC venue (VND1.4 trillion); and the An Thoi resettlement area (VND1.632 trillion).

Three projects commenced, including the Bai Bon waste treatment plant with an investment of VND382 billion, the An Thoi solid waste treatment plant, and the Cua Can reservoir water plant (VND556 billion).

These projects will contribute to urban development, transport infrastructure improvement, trade and tourism facilitation, and investment attraction, particularly in services, tourism, and real estate. They will also promote the image of the Phu Quoc special zone and An Giang province internationally, while improving local livelihoods, generating jobs, and fostering community development.

Vietnamplus