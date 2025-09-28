National

Khanh Hoa proposes investment in Nha Trang – Da Lat Expressway before 2030

The People’s Committee of Khanh Hoa Province yesterday proposed the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Construction to clarify and provide explanations regarding the investment of the Nha Trang (Khanh Hoa) – Da Lat (Lam Dong) expressway project.

Accordingly, the Provincial People’s Committee of Khanh Hoa proposed that the two ministries promptly submit to the Prime Minister for approval to implement the project before 2030, and to approve investment under the public-private partnership (PPP) model with a BOT contract for submission to the National Assembly for investment policy approval.

Besides, the People’s Committee of Khanh Hoa Province also proposed that the competent authorities would assign the provincial People’s Committee of Khanh Hoa as the project’s implementing agency under the PPP model.

Based on the assignment, the People’s Committee of Khanh Hoa Province will either call for investors to prepare the project or proactively carry out investment preparation within its authority in accordance with the legal procedures and regulations on PPP and road transport.

By Hieu Giang- Translated by Huyen Huong

