HCMC power corporation initiates smart grid construction in Con Dao Special Zone

Ho Chi Minh City Power Corporation (EVNHCMC) formally commenced the construction of a smart grid within Con Dao Special Zone on September 26.

At the event, delegates and leaders from Ho Chi Minh City and EVNHCMC jointly perform the groundbreaking ceremony, officially marking the start of construction on Con Dao’s first smart grid project.

This critical project is designed as a practical endeavor to welcome the first Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee in the term 2025–2030, and specifically implements the Resolution of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Party Congress regarding the development of energy infrastructure coupled with digital transformation initiatives.

The groundbreaking follows the successful energization of the 110kV Con Dao transformer station on September 4, a collaborative effort between Vietnam Electricity Group and Power Project Management Board 3, which enabled the supply of power from the national grid to the special zone.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman Pham Quoc Bao of the EVNHCMC Board of Members stated that executing the smart grid construction in Con Dao is a special political assignment, offering a substantive contribution to the development of Ho Chi Minh City.

The project incorporates the synchronous application of advanced smart grid technologies, which include:

- 100 percent automatic medium and low voltage grid operations combined with remote monitoring and control.

- Online management for monitoring power supply reliability and grid loss.

- Real-time monitoring and analysis of power grid operational data.

- Integration of distributed power sources such as solar, wind, waste-to-energy, biomass.

- Strict implementation of data security protocols.

- Ensuring robust infrastructure to support and coordinate green energy projects within the area.

Chairman Pham Quoc Bao affirmed that these comprehensive solutions will significantly enhance power supply reliability, optimize operations, reduce power loss, and actively support green energy development. This, in turn, directly supports the goal of green and sustainable development for Con Dao Special Zone.

Deputy Secretary Huynh Tan Dinh of the Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee acknowledged and commended EVNHCMC's efforts in swiftly initiating the smart grid construction, recognizing it as a project of significant importance for Con Dao.

He emphasized that investment in a smart grid system represents a breakthrough, as it will not only ensure a stable, safe, continuous, and high-quality power source but will also lay the groundwork for digital transformation, smart governance, and green growth.

According to Deputy Secretary Huynh Tan Dinh, this infrastructure is fundamental to attracting strategic investors and fostering the development of high-end tourism, the marine economy, the night-time economy, and creative startups, aligning with the ‘fast, sustainable, green, and digital growth’ orientation set forth for Con Dao.

Deputy Secretary Huynh Tan Dinh urged EVNHCMC and the construction units to maximize resources, ensure scientific construction methods, adhere to schedules, uphold design specifications, and guarantee absolute labor and electrical safety. He further called for stringent quality control across all project components and seamless coordination with local authorities and communities to ensure harmony with the ecological environment.

By Cam Tuyet - Translated by Anh Quan