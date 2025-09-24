Party Organization of Central Party Agencies convenes first congress

The first congress of the Party Organisation of Central Party Agencies for the 2025-2030 term opened in Hanoi on September 24.

Party General Secretary To Lam delivers the opening speech at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The event the participation of 293 official delegates representing more than 8,700 Party members from 14 subordinate Party organisations.

Party General Secretary To Lam delivered the opening speech, providing guidance for the congress.

The congress convenes at a pivotal moment as the country enters a new era of development—an era of the nation’s rise. It aims to comprehensively evaluate the achievements of the 2020–2025 tenure and set out directions, objectives, tasks, and solutions for 2025–2030.

During the past term, the Party Organization of Central Party Agencies and its subordinate Party organizations have thoroughly implemented the Party’s guidelines and policies. These have been concretized through timely action programs, specialized resolutions, and directions that align with practical circumstances, resulting in important, comprehensive achievements in Party building and political leadership.

Notably, since the fourth quarter of 2024, the Politburo and the Secretariat, led by Party General Secretary To Lam, have swiftly directed central Party agencies in advising and coordinating the implementation of numerous critical, strategic, and breakthrough tasks of historic significance.

Party General Secretary To Lam and delegates at the first congress of the Party Organization of Central Party Agencies for the 2025-2030 term (Photo: SGGP)

Particularly, the restructuring of the political system’s organizational apparatus has been affirmed as a sound and well-founded policy, based on scientific, political, legal, and practical grounds, demonstrating strong political will. To date, the entire political system has completed these reforms ahead of schedule and exceeded targets, garnering support from cadres and Party members and the public and earning international praise.

After a period of operation, the model of the Party Organization of Central Party Agencies has proven to be a timely and strategic decision by the Party to streamline and strengthen the political system’s organizational structure, ensuring effective and efficient operations that meet new revolutionary demands.

There have been notable innovations and clear results in political, ideological, and ethical Party building and mass mobilization work. Organizational and personnel work, including Party organization building and raising the quality of officials and Party members, has been comprehensively and synchronously implemented. Inspection and supervision have been strengthened with positive changes. Leadership and coordination in political task implementation have been enhanced, with many complex and significant tasks decisively and effectively carried out, completing a large volume of political work of the Party Organization and agencies.

According to the political report delivered at the congress, for the upcoming term, the general goal is to build a clean, strong, exemplary, and comprehensive Party Organization, worthy of the important role and position of the Party organizations of strategic advisory bodies of the Party and State. It also aims to build a team of officials capable of strategic research and advice, with mettle, discipline, exemplary conduct, and responsibility, and able to perform tasks in a digital environment, while strengthening administrative reform and digital transformation.

Vietnamplus