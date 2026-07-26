Ho Chi Minh City leaders pay tribute to heroic martyrs at Hang Duong Cemetery

On the evening of July 25, a delegation of Ho Chi Minh City's leaders and officials held a floral and incense-offering ceremony, accompanied by a candle-lighting tribute, to honor heroic fallen soldiers at Hang Duong Cemetery in Con Dao Special Zone.

At Hang Duong Cemetery in Con Dao Special Zone, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee held a flower- and incense-offering ceremony, along with a candlelight tribute, in honor of the nation's fallen heroes and martyrs. (Photo: SGGP)

The ceremony was held to mark the 79th anniversary of Vietnam's War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27, 1947–July 27, 2026).

Attending the ceremony were Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang; Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong; Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Vo Van Minh; Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc; Vice Secretaries of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong and Van Thi Bach Tuyet; and members of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee. Former leaders of Ho Chi Minh City from different periods also attended the ceremony.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang lights candles in tribute to the nation's fallen heroes and martyrs at Hang Duong Cemetery. (Photo: SGGP)

At Hang Duong Cemetery, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang and the delegation observed a minute of silence, laid wreaths, and offered incense and candles in memory of the heroic martyrs and patriots who sacrificed their lives for national liberation and now rest in the sacred land of Con Dao.

Addressing the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong emphasized that over the years, the Party organization, administration, and citizens of Ho Chi Minh City have consistently considered caring for policy-beneficiary families and national contributors a key political duty, a responsibility, and a privilege.

He added that the city remains deeply committed to fulfilling its duty of gratitude, expressing the profound reverence and appreciation of the Party, State, and people for those who laid down their lives for national construction and defense.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong reaffirmed that the city’s Party organization, administration, and citizens will continuously strive to carry out traditions of gratitude and remembrance effectively.

Ho Chi Minh City leaders expressed their profound appreciation and pledged to steadfastly support and honor Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, families of martyrs, wounded and sick veterans, and individuals who contributed to the revolution and sacrificed for national liberation, construction, and defense.

The leadership and residents of the city named after President Ho Chi Minh vowed to uphold the glorious traditions of past generations, foster national unity, and remain resolute in building a civilized, modern, and compassionate metropolis—contributing to Vietnam's rapid and sustainable development.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang offers incense in remembrance of the nation's fallen heroes and martyrs at Hang Keo Cemetery. (Photo: SGGP)

Earlier, the delegation visited Hang Keo Cemetery and the Con Dao Temple, observing a minute of silence, laying fresh flower wreaths, and offering incense to commemorate President Ho Chi Minh, founding ancestors, heroic martyrs, and patriots.

On the same evening, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang and the city delegation attended a special art program titled "Stars of the Fatherland" in Con Dao, paying tribute to heroic martyrs on the occasion of the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day.

HCMC leaders offer incense at the Con Dao Memorial Temple. (Photo: SGGP)

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang and the city delegation offer flowers and incense at Hang Keo Cemetery. (Phoot: SGGP)

By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh