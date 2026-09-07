Durian prices fall as exports surge, China remains key market

Domestic durian prices declined in August and early September as supplies increased in the Central Highlands and Mekong Delta, while exports continued to rise sharply, particularly to China.

Information from the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment showed that domestic durian prices fell in August and early September as supplies in the Central Highlands and Mekong Delta increased, with many growing areas entering the harvest season.

The average price of premium Ri6 durians fell to VND41,842 per kilogram, down VND2,579 per kilogram from July. Monthong (Dona) durians were priced at VND71,526 per kilogram, down VND1,632 per kilogram.

While domestic prices declined, durian exports continued to increase sharply, particularly to the Chinese market.

In the first eight months of the year, Vietnam's durian exports were estimated at US$1.95 billion, with China accounting for about 95 percent, equivalent to US$1.85 billion.

Durian continued to be one of the high-value commodities in the fruit and vegetable sector. In the first eight months, Vietnam's fruit and vegetable exports reached about US$6.02 billion, up 24.9 percent from the same period in 2025. Exports in August alone reached about US$1.24 billion.

China remained Vietnam's largest fruit and vegetable export market, accounting for 58.9 percent of total export value.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has set a target of bringing Vietnam's durian export value to about US$4 billion in 2026.

By Phuc Hau - Translated by Anh Quan