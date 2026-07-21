Dak Lak Durian Festival 2026 expected expand markets, boost exports

The Dak Lak Durian Festival 2026, themed "Dak Lak Durian – Connecting for Greater Reach," will take place from August 15 to September 2 in Buon Ma Thuot Ward, Krong Pak Commune, Tuy Hoa Ward, and other durian-growing localities in Dak Lak province.

Delegates attend the press conference for the Dak Lak Durian Festival 2026 in Hanoi. (Photo: SGGP)

On July 20, the organizing committee of the Dak Lak Durian Festival 2026 held a press conference in Hanoi to announce a series of activities for the event.

Speaking at the press conference, Vice Chairman of the Dak Lak Provincial People's Committee, Dao My, said the Dak Lak Durian Festival 2026 will be a major cultural, trade, investment, and tourism event. It is designed to provide a platform for stakeholders to strengthen collaboration, enhance the value of the durian industry, expand markets, and promote exports. The festival will also showcase Dak Lak's investment and business environment while promoting the province's cultural identity and tourism appeal to domestic and international visitors.

Featuring 17 diverse activities, the festival is expected to attract around 300,000 visitors, creating momentum for investment in deep processing, logistics, post-harvest preservation, and the expansion of export markets.

As part of the festival, a Durian Culinary Festival will be held from August 15 to 23. Culinary artisans and professional chefs will showcase their skills by creating a projected 102 unique durian-based dishes in an attempt to set a new record. The event is expected to be one of the festival's highlights, offering a distinctive culinary experience for both domestic and international visitors.

The festival will also feature a parade of around 500 pickup trucks promoting Dak Lak durian on August 16, with organizers aiming to set a new record. Other highlights include the Production–Consumption Connectivity Forum under the theme "A Sustainable Durian Ecosystem," an exhibition showcasing 400 OCOP (One Commune One Product) booths, a grand music concert on August 22, and "Memories of the Longhouse," a live-action performance celebrating the rich cultural heritage of Vietnam's Central Highlands.

Through the festival, Dak Lak Province aims to further enhance the profile of its durian brand while reinforcing its position as an attractive destination in the Central Highlands and South Central Coast regions.

Dak Lak durians and a variety of durian-based products are displayed at the press conference. (Photo: SGGP)

By Vinh Xuan – Translated by Kim Khanh