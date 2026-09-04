Nearly 500 foreign delegates to join Ho Chi Minh City Friendship Dialogue 2026

Nearly 500 domestic and international delegates are expected to attend the 3rd Ho Chi Minh City Friendship Dialogue (FD 2026).

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Foreign Affairs, Pham Dut Diem, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates will discuss opportunities for economic collaboration, innovation, investment, maritime port development, logistics, and international resource mobilization for the city's expanded development space.

At a press conference hosted on September 4 by the municipal Department of Foreign Affairs at the Ho Chi Minh City Press Center, officials outlined key details for the upcoming event, which will take place from September 10 to 12 in Vung Tau Ward.

Under the theme "City Diplomacy: A Driving Force for Innovation and Sustainable Development", the conference aims to strengthen connectivity between Ho Chi Minh City and its international partner localities, organizations, and businesses. Discussions will focus on advancing cooperation in science and technology, trade and investment, human resources, maritime ports, and logistics infrastructure.

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Foreign Affairs, Pham Dut Diem, confirmed that nearly 500 foreign and domestic representatives will participate. To date, 36 delegations from localities and international partners across Asia, Europe, the Americas and Oceania have confirmed their participation.

According to Mr. Pham Dut Diem, this year's dialogue comes as Ho Chi Minh City enters a new phase of strategic expansion following administrative integration. Selecting Vung Tau Ward as the primary venue highlights the city's maritime development potential and economic orientation toward sea-based growth for prospective international investors.

Alongside its established strengths in finance, commerce, and services, Ho Chi Minh City is bolstering its capabilities in industrial development, deep-water port infrastructure, logistics, and supply chain management. These emerging assets position the southern economic hub to attract foreign capital, advanced technology, managerial expertise, and high-quality talent.

At the press conference (Photo: SGGP)

At the Mayors' Summit on September 11, local and international city leaders will share insights on leveraging global urban networks to advance city diplomacy, driving foreign direct investment, technology transfer, and structural development resources.

Innovation will serve as a core thematic focus, centered on refining local regulatory frameworks to incentivize private research and development (R&D), accelerating the commercialization of scientific research, and fostering collaborative models between Ho Chi Minh City and international partners.

Concurrently, the city is strategically positioning its deep-sea port capabilities and logistics infrastructure to enhance its competitiveness within global supply chains. Notably, Ho Chi Minh City aims to spearhead a city-level multilateral cooperation mechanism dedicated to maritime port development.

The program includes a public diplomacy event at Tam Thang Tower on the evening of September 10. On September 12, international delegations are scheduled to visit Tan Cang - Cai Mep International Terminal (TCIT) to examine deep-water port operations, logistics networks, and global supply chain integration.

The Ho Chi Minh City Friendship Dialogue started in 2022 and has gradually focused on the city's specific development needs—like innovation and maritime logistics—turning international partnerships into real benefits for economic growth.

By Minh Xuan – Translated by Kim Khanh