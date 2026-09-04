Ho Chi Minh City expects commercial electricity sales to reach 60 billion kWh

Ho Chi Minh City is expected to record commercial electricity sales of around 60 billion kWh in 2026, up 7.21 percent year-on-year, as power demand continues to rise in line with socio-economic development.

Phu Lam 500kV Substation in An Lac Ward, Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade, the city's energy supply remained stable during the first eight months of 2026, with no widespread power shortages or need for load shedding due to inadequate supply.

Commercial electricity sales in eight months are estimated at 39.951 billion kWh, up 7.57 percent. Electricity savings reached 3.012 billion kWh, equivalent to 7.54 percent of total consumption, while the power loss rate was kept at 2.59 percent.

By the end of the year, commercial electricity sales across the city are projected to reach around 60 billion kWh, up 7.21 percent from 2025. Peak electricity demand is expected to reach approximately 9,677 MW, an increase of 5.7 percent.

The city is focusing on investment in new power generation capacity and the electricity grid, including the Hiep Phuoc LNG power projects in phases 1 and 2 and the Long Son LNG power plant.

There are currently around 22,702 solar power systems across the city, with a combined capacity of approximately 1,838 MWp. These systems help supplement local power supplies and ease pressure on the grid during periods of peak electricity demand.

By Dinh Du—Translated by Kim Khanh