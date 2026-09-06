170 businesses join global supply chain connections

More than 170 businesses from 25 countries and territories took part in business-matching activities to strengthen import-export supply chains and expand trade and e-commerce cooperation.

More than 170 businesses from 25 countries and territories, along with major distributors and leading e-commerce platforms, participated in business-matching activities at the Conference on Connecting Import-Export Goods Supply Chains and E-commerce, organized by the Ministry of Industry and Trade in coordination with the Tay Ninh Provincial People's Committee.

Representatives of businesses from countries and territories exchange information at the conference

Speaking at the opening, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang said the conference has become an annual meeting point over the years, creating opportunities for domestic and international businesses to meet, connect, strengthen existing supply chains and build new ones.

Leaders from the Ministry of Industry and Trade and Tay Ninh Province witness the exchange of memoranda of understanding and cooperation contracts between the participating entities.

This year, the participation of international businesses such as Central Retail, H&M, Lulu, Mixue, Spinneys, Lootah and Amazon demonstrates the conference’s appeal and practical effectiveness.

To build on the conference’s results, Deputy Minister Phan Thi Thang asked Tay Ninh to focus on upgrading infrastructure, logistics services and the border-gate economy; expanding and diversifying export markets in conjunction with leveraging free trade agreements (FTAs) and building brands; promoting sustainable production, green transformation and the circular economy; accelerating digital transformation and cross-border e-commerce; and attracting high-quality investment, with priority given to modern technology and renewable energy.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang

At the conference, management agencies, experts and domestic and international businesses discussed improving quality, building Vietnamese brands and participating more deeply in global value chains; forecasting trends in major markets such as the United States, China and the UAE; orientations for trade remedies, attracting European capital flows and adapting to green standards.

On the occasion, Tay Ninh provincial departments, agencies and business associations signed memoranda of understanding on cooperation with partners from Malaysia, the UAE, Pakistan, Singapore, Australia and Japan. They also signed trade, agricultural product and food distribution contracts between Tay Ninh businesses and international partners.

Chairman of the Tay Ninh Provincial People's Committee Le Van Han

Chairman of the Tay Ninh Provincial People's Committee Le Van Han said that, with its geo-economic position, international border gates and more than 18,000 hectares of industrial land across 51 industrial parks and 60 industrial clusters, Tay Ninh Province is focusing on turning its advantages into competitive strengths.

The province aims to establish four substantive connections: business-to-business, production-to-market, goods-to-logistics and local-to-international markets. It will also continue improving the investment environment and supporting businesses in pursuing sustainable development.

By Quang Vinh - Translated by Anh Quan