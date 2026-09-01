NA Chairman signs resolution on personal, corporate income tax cuts

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man has signed and promulgated Resolution No. 43/2026/QH16 on reductions in personal and corporate income tax for individuals and businesses.

Tax dossiers are received and processed at the Ho Chi Minh City Tax Department. (Photo: SGGP)

Under the resolution, the National Assembly has decided to reduce by 30 percent the personal income tax payable for the 2026 and 2027 tax periods on business income earned by resident individuals whose annual revenue in 2026 and 2027 does not exceed VND10 billion (US$383,000); reduce by 30 percent the corporate income tax payable for the 2026 and 2027 tax periods on income earned by enterprises and organizations established under Vietnamese law whose annual revenue in 2026 and 2027 does not exceed VND10 billion.

The reduction does not apply to enterprises formed through the division or separation of another enterprise after the resolution takes effect if the combined annual revenue of the enterprises formed after the division or separation exceeds VND10 billion in 2026 or 2027.

For enterprises already eligible for tax incentives under the Law on Corporate Income Tax or other laws and resolutions of the National Assembly, the 30 percent corporate income tax reduction will be calculated based on the amount of corporate income tax payable after applicable tax incentives have been deducted.

The resolution took effect on August 24 and applies to the 2026 and 2027 tax periods.

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By staff writers—Translated by Kim Khanh