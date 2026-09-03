Vietnam International Sourcing 2026 draws 580 international business delegations

Vietnam International Sourcing Expo 2026 has drawn more than 580 international business delegations from 60 countries and territories, opening new opportunities for domestic companies to connect directly with global buyers and distribution networks.

International buyers taste and learn about Vietnamese food products at the exhibition.

Jointly organized by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, and local authorities, the event runs from Sep 3 to Sep 5 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC). This year's exhibition features more than 500 booths across over 12,000 square meters, with more than 600 Vietnamese manufacturers and exporters taking part.

Organizers said around 3,000 business-to-business meetings had been arranged based on buyers' sourcing requirements, alongside an estimated 13,000 direct connections at exhibition booths.

Major global retailers and distributors, including Walmart of the United States, H&M of Sweden, Aeon of Japan, Lotte of South Korea, Central Group and Mega Market of Thailand, and LuLu of the United Arab Emirates, are continuing to source products from Vietnam. Mid-sized distributors, convenience-store chains, and international e-commerce platforms are also participating, broadening potential sales channels for Vietnamese businesses.

International buyers explore processed food products from Vietnamese companies.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang said the presence of hundreds of international purchasing delegations, distributors, and importers underscored Vietnam's growing appeal as global supply chains undergo restructuring.

With 17 free trade agreements, a stable investment environment and steadily improving manufacturing capacity, Vietnam is well positioned to benefit as multinational corporations and international buyers diversify their supply sources, she said.

Ms. Phan Thi Thang added that direct engagement with buyers gives Vietnamese companies not only access to potential customers but also a clearer understanding of changing market requirements. Buyers are increasingly looking beyond product quality, she said, placing greater emphasis on reliable production capacity, compliance with increasingly stringent standards, and the ability to build long-term partnerships.

Ho Chi Minh City Vice Chairman Nguyen Cong Vinh said shifts in global trade presented both challenges and opportunities for companies seeking to diversify their markets. Competitiveness, he said, increasingly depends on production costs, technology, innovation, compliance with international standards, and deeper participation in global value chains.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang visits booths showcasing Vietnamese products at Vietnam International Sourcing Expo 2026.

The city plans to strengthen direct links between local businesses and international purchasing groups, distributors, and importers while making greater use of free trade agreements to defend traditional markets and enter new and niche segments. Particular attention will be given to green products, Halal markets, the digital economy, and cross-border e-commerce.

By bringing overseas buyers directly to Vietnamese companies and allowing them to assess manufacturing capacity firsthand, the program is expected to shorten the route to market and help turn business meetings into purchase orders and long-term partnerships.

By Minh Xuan – Translated by Thuy Doan