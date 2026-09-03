Agricultural, forestry, fishery exports reach nearly US$49 billion in 8 months

Vietnam’s exports of agricultural, forestry, and fishery products posted a trade surplus of more than US$14 billion in the first eight months of 2026. Total exports reached approximately US$49 billion, while imports stood at US$35 billion.

Fruit exports post strong growth in the first eight months of 2026. (Photo: SGGP)

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment reported at noon on September 3 that exports of agricultural, forestry, and fishery products in August were estimated at US$6.47 billion, down 3.5 percent from the previous month but up 3.6 percent year on year.

In the first eight months of the year, exports of these products totaled more than US$49 billion, up 7 percent year on year. Agricultural exports accounted for US$25.66 billion, up 2.7 percent, while fishery exports reached US$7.94 billion, an increase of 10.9 percent.

Several product groups recorded strong growth. Fruit and vegetable exports reached US$6.02 billion, up 24.9 percent, while pepper exports stood at US$1.24 billion, up 9.6 percent.

Meanwhile, rice exports were valued at US$2.86 billion, down 11.9 percent. Coffee exports reached US$6 billion, down 9.1 percent, despite export volume increasing by 13.1 percent.

China remained the largest export market for Vietnam’s major agricultural, forestry, and fishery products, accounting for 22.7 percent of the market share. The United States accounted for 19.1 percent, followed by Japan at 6.8 percent.

During the eight-month period, export value to China increased 22.1 percent, while exports to Japan rose 2 percent. Exports to the United States, however, declined 0.4 percent.

On the import side, August import turnover was estimated at US$4.01 billion, down 9.9 percent from the previous month and 7.4 percent from the same period in 2025.

Cumulatively, imports of agricultural, forestry, and fishery products totaled approximately US$35 billion in the first eight months, up 8.1 percent year on year.

By Phuc Hau—Translated by Kim Khanh