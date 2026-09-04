Business

Ho Chi Minh City temporarily allows fuel sales on waterways

SGGPO

Ho Chi Minh City has temporarily allowed fuel sales on waterways and conditionally approved floating fuel stations to ease difficulties for businesses and ensure uninterrupted fuel supplies for fishing vessels. 

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Fishing vessels dock at Loc An Port in Phuoc Hai Commune to unload seafood and refuel before heading offshore (Photo: SGGP)

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has issued Official Letter No. 8117/UBND-KT, temporarily permitting fuel trading on waterways and conditionally granting approval for floating fuel stations, in a move to help businesses overcome difficulties and prevent disruptions to fuel supplies for fishermen.

The Department of Planning and Architecture will work with the municipal Institute for Development Studies to review and add locations suggested by the Department of Industry and Trade and the Department of Construction for selling fuel on waterways into the city's main plan, making sure it aligns with water transport infrastructure and the city's goals for marine economic development.

The Department of Industry and Trade has been tasked with monitoring the market and ensuring adequate fuel supplies for vessels heading offshore while businesses complete the required procedures. Once businesses have completed waterway port procedures and met fire prevention and environmental requirements, the department must expedite the processing of applications as much as possible to issue Certificates of Eligibility for Retail Fuel Sales.

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A floating fuel station on the river in Vung Tau Ward (Photo: SGGP)

The Department of Construction is responsible for guiding commune-level People's Committees on procedures for receiving applications, reaching agreement on technical specifications, and announcing floating fuel stations in accordance with Circular No. 21/2026/TT-BXD. It will also coordinate efforts to resolve difficulties and prevent disruptions to supplies at qualified locations.

The Department of Agriculture and Environment will guide businesses in developing oil-spill response plans and strengthen inspections of wastewater discharge to protect aquatic ecosystems. The city will suspend operations of floating facilities that fail to meet environmental safety requirements.

The People's Committees of Binh Chau, Phuoc Hai, and Long Hai communes, and Tam Thang, Vung Tau, Rach Dua, Phuoc Thang, and Phu My wards, as well as Con Dao Special Zone, are required to promptly receive and appraise applications for the announcement of floating fuel stations once relevant guidance is issued. They will also strengthen inspections of public security and order, fire and explosion safety, and waterway traffic safety at fuel trading locations.

By Thanh Huy – Translated by Kim Khanh

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fuel sales on waterways floating fuel stations fuel supplies Ho Chi Minh City fishing vessels

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