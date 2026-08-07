Business

50 Vietnamese labs approved for durian, jackfruit exports to China

SGGPO

Vietnam has updated its list of 50 laboratories approved by China's customs authority to test durian and jackfruit exports for cadmium and Auramine O dye.

Vietnam's Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has released an updated list of 50 testing laboratories approved by the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) to conduct tests for cadmium and Auramine O dye in jackfruit and durian exported to China.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment announced on August 7 that it had updated the list of laboratories approved by GACC to conduct the required tests.

img-7182-9671-9283.jpg
Durians are collected for preliminary processing and packaging before export. (Photo: the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment)

The updated list, effective as of August 5, includes 50 laboratories across 13 provinces and centrally governed cities, based on information provided by the Department of Crop Production and Plant Protection.

Among them, 47 laboratories are approved to test for cadmium, while 39 laboratories are authorized to test for Auramine O dye. Several laboratories have been approved to conduct both types of testing.

Ho Chi Minh City has the largest number of approved laboratories with 19, followed by Hanoi and Can Tho, each with eight. Lam Dong has three approved laboratories, while Dak Lak and Bac Ninh each have two.

Related News
By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

China GACC durian exports jackfruit exports testing laboratories cadmium Auramine O fruit exports Ministry of Agriculture and Environment

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Pham Thi Van Anh, Duong Van Quang, Nguyen Duc Hien, Nguyen Khac Cuong, Tran Gia Bao

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn