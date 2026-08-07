50 Vietnamese labs approved for durian, jackfruit exports to China

Vietnam has updated its list of 50 laboratories approved by China's customs authority to test durian and jackfruit exports for cadmium and Auramine O dye.

Vietnam's Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has released an updated list of 50 testing laboratories approved by the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) to conduct tests for cadmium and Auramine O dye in jackfruit and durian exported to China.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment announced on August 7 that it had updated the list of laboratories approved by GACC to conduct the required tests.

Durians are collected for preliminary processing and packaging before export. (Photo: the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment)

The updated list, effective as of August 5, includes 50 laboratories across 13 provinces and centrally governed cities, based on information provided by the Department of Crop Production and Plant Protection.

Among them, 47 laboratories are approved to test for cadmium, while 39 laboratories are authorized to test for Auramine O dye. Several laboratories have been approved to conduct both types of testing.

Ho Chi Minh City has the largest number of approved laboratories with 19, followed by Hanoi and Can Tho, each with eight. Lam Dong has three approved laboratories, while Dak Lak and Bac Ninh each have two.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong