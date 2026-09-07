Credit growth in Ho Chi Minh City, Dong Nai outpaces national average

Credit growth in Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai City continued to outpace the national average in the first seven months of 2026, with lending concentrated in manufacturing, trade, services, and construction.

Ho Chi Minh City, Dong Nai credit growth outpaces national average in first seven months.

Mr. Nguyen Duc Lenh, Deputy Director of the State Bank of Vietnam's Region 2 Branch, said on Sep 7 that total outstanding loans in the two cities reached VND6.329 quadrillion by the end of July, accounting for 31.2 percent of the country's total credit and rising 9 percent from the end of 2025.

The increase was slightly higher than the nationwide credit growth rate of 8.98 percent.

In Ho Chi Minh City alone, outstanding loans stood at nearly VND5.68 quadrillion, representing about 89.7 percent of total credit in Region 2 and also rising 9 percent from the end of last year.

Mr. Nguyen Duc Lenh said bank lending continued to flow mainly into production, business, trade, and services, with several key sectors maintaining relatively strong growth.

Outstanding loans to manufacturing and processing businesses reached VND898.9 trillion, up 10.7 percent from the end of 2025. Lending to wholesale and retail trade, as well as motor vehicle and motorcycle repair, rose 6.8 percent to VND843.2 trillion.

Construction loans climbed 13.8 percent to VND397 trillion, while lending to the tourism sector increased 10.5 percent to VND78.7 trillion. Credit to logistics businesses reached VND160 trillion, up 7.3 percent.

Deposit mobilization also expanded, although at a slower pace than lending.

Total deposits in Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai City reached VND6.168 quadrillion at the end of July, up 7.4 percent from the end of 2025. Deposits therefore trailed outstanding loans by about VND161 trillion.

Ho Chi Minh City accounted for the bulk of deposits, with VND5.632 quadrillion mobilized, up 7.03 percent from the end of last year and representing 91.3 percent of the Region 2 total.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan