Vietnam-Japan Local Cooperation Forum introduces signature products in Hue

Signature products from Vietnam and Japan take center stage, showcasing innovation and strengthening ties between the two nations at Vietnam-Japan Local Cooperation Forum.

A photo exhibition and showcase of signature products from Vietnamese and Japanese localities opened in Hue on September 5, as part of the 2026 Vietnam-Japan Local Cooperation Forum.

Hue city leaders visit the product exhibition area. Photo: Hue City People's Committee

On September 5, a space showcasing photos and signature products from Vietnamese and Japanese localities officially opened at the Song Huong Theater in Hue City.

The event is part of the 2026 Vietnam-Japan Local Cooperation Forum, themed “Vietnam-Japan Local Cooperation: Shaping a Digital, Green and Sustainable Future – From Strategic Commitments to Concrete Action. It was organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in coordination with the Hue City People's Committee and the Embassy of Japan in Vietnam on September 5-6.

With 30 standard booths, the exhibition space features images and signature products from 45 provinces and cities in Vietnam and Japan, along with products from businesses from the two countries, expanding opportunities to connect with partners and promote investment, trade and economic development cooperation among localities.

Tran Huu Thuy Giang, Vice Chairman of the Hue City People's Committee, said the 2026 Vietnam-Japan Local Cooperation Forum brings together more than 700 delegates representing the Government, ministries, agencies, localities, organizations, associations and businesses.

The main activities include an opening session; two thematic sessions on innovation, digital transformation, smart cities and the development of cultural industries linked to heritage preservation; and meetings and networking activities among governments, organizations and businesses from the two countries.

By Van Thang - Translated by Anh Quan