Gasoline prices rise, diesel and mazut prices fall

The Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance adjusted domestic retail fuel prices on the afternoon of September 3 in line with global market trends.

Following the adjustment, the maximum retail price of E5 RON92 gasoline rose by VND723 per liter to VND22,486 (US$0.88), while E10 RON95-III increased by VND672 per liter to VND23,274 (US$0.91).

Meanwhile, the price of 0.05S diesel fell by VND341 per liter to a maximum of VND27,743 (US$1.09), while 180CST 3.5S mazut dropped by VND499 per kilogram to VND17,641 (US$0.69).

Gasoline prices rise while oil prices fall in the September 3 price adjustment. Photo: SGGP/ Phuc Hau

The Ministry of Industry and Trade said that the ministries required fuel traders to contribute VND200 per liter to the Fuel Price Stabilization Fund for diesel and VND200 per kilogram for mazut. No contributions were required for biofuel products.

According to the ministry, average global refined fuel prices during the August 27-September 3 adjustment period rose 4.12 percent for RON92 and 4.04 percent for RON95. Meanwhile, global diesel prices fell 1.14 percent and mazut prices declined 4.16 percent.

By Phuc Van - Translated by Huyen Huong