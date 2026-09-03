Business

Gasoline prices rise, diesel and mazut prices fall

SGGPO

The Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance adjusted domestic retail fuel prices on the afternoon of September 3 in line with global market trends.

Following the adjustment, the maximum retail price of E5 RON92 gasoline rose by VND723 per liter to VND22,486 (US$0.88), while E10 RON95-III increased by VND672 per liter to VND23,274 (US$0.91).

Meanwhile, the price of 0.05S diesel fell by VND341 per liter to a maximum of VND27,743 (US$1.09), while 180CST 3.5S mazut dropped by VND499 per kilogram to VND17,641 (US$0.69).

c3b7c6f8-7cde-4c08-be52-8fe7a97ddf6e-8950-5109.jpg
Gasoline prices rise while oil prices fall in the September 3 price adjustment. Photo: SGGP/ Phuc Hau

The Ministry of Industry and Trade said that the ministries required fuel traders to contribute VND200 per liter to the Fuel Price Stabilization Fund for diesel and VND200 per kilogram for mazut. No contributions were required for biofuel products.

According to the ministry, average global refined fuel prices during the August 27-September 3 adjustment period rose 4.12 percent for RON92 and 4.04 percent for RON95. Meanwhile, global diesel prices fell 1.14 percent and mazut prices declined 4.16 percent.

By Phuc Van - Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

gasoline prices diesel prices mazut price Ministry of Industry and Trade Ministry of Finance domestic retail fuel prices

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Pham Thi Van Anh, Duong Van Quang, Nguyen Duc Hien, Nguyen Khac Cuong, Tran Gia Bao

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn