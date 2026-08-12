Business

Durian exports aim for US$4 billion in 2026

SGGPO

 The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment announced strong growth in durian production and export capacity, with China approvals pending.

1jtdjr4mi-5sm1o3-4250-2652.jpeg
Durians are harvested in preparation for preliminary processing and export. Photo: Van Giang

On the afternoon of August 12, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment announced that the country currently has 1,201 registered durian growing areas and 120 packaging facilities in operation. In addition, 1,166 growing areas and packaging facilities for export to China are awaiting approval from the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC). The ministry is accelerating the registration process as durian supply is expected to rise sharply in the final months of the year.

By 2026, durian cultivation nationwide will reach about 200,000 hectares, with 129,500 hectares in production and an estimated output of 2.08 million tons. In the first seven months of the year, around 768,000 tons were harvested. The remaining 1.3 million tons will be concentrated mainly in the Central Highlands, with peak harvest season from August to October.

Testing capacity is also being expanded. As of August 5, GACC had approved 50 laboratories, including 47 for cadmium testing and 39 for yellow O testing. Combined capacity reaches about 13,000 samples per day for cadmium and 10,000 samples per day for yellow O.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, durian exports in 2026 are expected to reach US$4 billion. In 2025, durian exports were valued at about US$3.85 billion, accounting for roughly 45 percent of the country’s total fruit and vegetable export value.

By Phuc Van - Translated by Anh Quan

Tags

General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) durian cultivation durian exports fruit and vegetable export value

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Pham Thi Van Anh, Duong Van Quang, Nguyen Duc Hien, Nguyen Khac Cuong, Tran Gia Bao

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn