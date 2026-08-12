Durian exports aim for US$4 billion in 2026

Durians are harvested in preparation for preliminary processing and export. Photo: Van Giang

On the afternoon of August 12, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment announced that the country currently has 1,201 registered durian growing areas and 120 packaging facilities in operation. In addition, 1,166 growing areas and packaging facilities for export to China are awaiting approval from the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC). The ministry is accelerating the registration process as durian supply is expected to rise sharply in the final months of the year.

By 2026, durian cultivation nationwide will reach about 200,000 hectares, with 129,500 hectares in production and an estimated output of 2.08 million tons. In the first seven months of the year, around 768,000 tons were harvested. The remaining 1.3 million tons will be concentrated mainly in the Central Highlands, with peak harvest season from August to October.

Testing capacity is also being expanded. As of August 5, GACC had approved 50 laboratories, including 47 for cadmium testing and 39 for yellow O testing. Combined capacity reaches about 13,000 samples per day for cadmium and 10,000 samples per day for yellow O.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, durian exports in 2026 are expected to reach US$4 billion. In 2025, durian exports were valued at about US$3.85 billion, accounting for roughly 45 percent of the country’s total fruit and vegetable export value.

By Phuc Van - Translated by Anh Quan