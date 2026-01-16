Directive issued to boost HCMC's socio-economic development in 2026

Directive No. 01 has set out strategic measures to boost Ho Chi Minh City’s socio-economic growth in 2026 through innovation, administrative reform, and enhanced governance efficiency.

A corner of Ho Chi Minh City

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has issued Directive No. 01 on promoting socio-economic development in 2026. The directive emphasizes the determined and effective implementation of the city’s 2026 theme, focusing on changing mindsets, renewing development models, unlocking potential resources, and building a more efficient and responsive administrative apparatus.

In 2026, the city aims to achieve or exceed 26 socio-economic targets, including double-digit GRDP growth, a state budget revenue increase of more than 20 percent compared to central projections, and full disbursement of the 2026 public investment plan.

The directive calls for continuous renewal in thinking, improvement in implementation capacity, and readiness to act and take responsibility for common interests. It also urges decisive action to eliminate avoidance of responsibility, passivity, and ineffective work practices to meet the governance demands of a leading urban center entering a new stage of development.

Administrative discipline must be strengthened alongside enhanced decentralization, delegation of authority, and greater accountability among leaders. The directive highlights the importance of seamless coordination between departments, agencies, communes, wards, and other city units to ensure unified action.

Ho Chi Minh City authorities are instructed to strictly apply the “3-3 formula,” which limits meetings on any issue to three times and requires that no meeting be held more than three weeks apart. The directive also enforces the principle of “5 Rights, 3 Nos, 2 Proactives” in administrative procedures, ensuring correct processes, documents, timelines, attitudes, and responsibilities while preventing shirking, harassment, and delays. Officials are also required to proactively provide guidance and resolve issues efficiently.

In addition, the city will continue applying the “1-3-7 formula” for administrative dossier processing, under which tasks must be assigned within one day, coordinated within three days, and completed within no more than seven days.

By Ngo Binh - Translated by Anh Quan