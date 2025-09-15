HCMC Party Committee meeting focuses on solutions to achieve double-digit growth

The HCMC Party Committee convened the 4th Conference of the HCMC Party Executive Committee for the 2020–2025 term on the morning of Sep 15, chaired by Mr. Tran Luu Quang, Party Central Committee Secretary and Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee.

HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang delivers the opening remarks at the conference.

Also attending were Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc, Party Central Committee Member, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee; Mr. Vo Van Minh, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council; Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairman of the HCMC Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee; Mr. Dang Minh Thong, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee; and Ms. Van Thi Bach Tuyet, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Head of the Organization Commission.

The conference focused on discussing the draft report on HCMC’s socio-economic performance in the first nine months of 2025 and the tasks and solutions for the final quarter of the year; the draft documents for the 1st Congress of the HCMC Party Committee (2025–2030 term); and reports proposing key issues under the jurisdiction of the Executive Committee of the HCMC Party Committee.

In his opening remarks, HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang reviewed the city’s positive socio-economic results since the beginning of 2025, highlighting economic growth and State budget revenue as bright spots.

HCMC People’s Committee Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc chairs the discussion session.

He noted that the two-tier local government model had begun to show positive changes, with more stable operations in many areas and gradual improvements in addressing shortcomings. Efforts had also been made to resolve difficulties and obstacles facing numerous projects to accelerate development.

At the same time, Mr. Tran Luu Quang acknowledged challenges in implementing the new model at the grassroots level, including incomplete or unclear guidance from higher authorities, the need for staff to adapt to new job requirements, and personnel shifts from local to city level in recent months.

Delegates attending the conference

Stressing the importance of confronting reality to improve governance, he underlined the responsibility of the entire system to promptly refine procedures, standardize cadre competencies, and ensure seamless implementation.

The HCMC Party Secretary emphasized the heavy workload ahead, particularly preparations for the 1st Congress of the HCMC Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term. The city must also effectively implement four key Politburo resolutions (Resolutions 57, 59, 66, and 68) as well as new directives, including Resolution 71.

On this basis, he provided guidance and orientations for the conference to focus discussions on refining the Congress documents, ensuring the success of the HCMC Party Congress, and contributing to the Party’s 14th National Congress.

Delegates attending the conference

He called on delegates to propose practical, feasible solutions aimed at driving HCMC’s economic growth to double digits in 2025, removing bottlenecks, improving the investment climate, proactively attracting strategic investors, and strengthening effective regional cooperation.

Mr. Tran Luu Quang expressed his hope that delegates’ contributions would be substantive, responsible, and solution-oriented to help HCMC achieve robust development in the years ahead.

By Van Minh – Translated by Thuy Doan