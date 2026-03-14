Travel

Ho Chi Minh City's commune plans to develop tours to Dau Tieng

SGGP

The People’s Committee of Dau Tieng Commune in Ho Chi Minh City recently held a working session with Saigontourist Group to discuss orientations for developing distinctive tourism products in the locality.

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Dau Tieng Lake

At the meeting, several delegates noted that Dau Tieng possesses a number of attractive destinations, including the Thala Peninsula, Dau Tieng Lake, Truc Stream, Cau Mountain, and Thai Son Pagoda. However, it was suggested that further efforts are needed to improve the landscape and develop short-day tour programs suited to visitors traveling from Ho Chi Minh City.

Long-standing rubber plantations in the area were also proposed as potential tourist attractions, associated with the historical story of rubber cultivation and the economic value of the crop. Meanwhile, Dau Tieng Lake features a vast natural landscape, creating favorable conditions for organizing water-based sports and recreational activities such as boating, paddleboarding, and swimming to enhance its appeal to visitors.

In the long term, local authorities are advised to plan and improve the lakeside landscape, develop sightseeing routes, and connect inter-regional tours linking Dau Tieng with neighboring destinations such as Tay Ninh Province and the historic Cu Chi Tunnels.

According to Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa, Chairwoman of the Members’ Council of Saigontourist Group, the corporation wishes to work closely with local authorities to assess tourism resources, develop products aligned with sustainable development orientations, and explore the possibility of connecting tourism routes to bring more visitors to Dau Tieng.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh

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Dau Tieng Dau Tieng Lake Ho Chi Minh City sightseeing routes inter-regional tours

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