Da Nang named among Lonely Planet’s 50 best travel destinations for 2027

International travel guide publisher Lonely Planet has named Da Nang in its "Best in Travel 2027" list of 50 top global destinations.

The international travel guide publisher highlights My Khe Beach, Son Tra Peninsula, vibrant cuisine, and the city's strategic position connecting central Vietnam's iconic heritage sites.

Fireworks festival in Da Nang. Photo: Ha An

Best in Travel is an annual selection compiled by Lonely Planet's global network of writers and editors. The 2027 edition features 50 destinations and experiences worldwide.

According to travel writer James Pham, Da Nang boasts long sandy beaches, mountains, rich seafood, and a relaxed atmosphere. Lonely Planet also emphasized that the city offers seamless access to three UNESCO World Heritage Sites: the Complex of Hue Monuments, My Son Sanctuary, and Hoi An Ancient Town.

Lonely Planet suggested that Da Nang is ideal for packing multiple experiences into a short trip, ranging from beaches and nature to culture and food. In a recommended three-day itinerary, highlighted attractions include Ba Na, the Museum of Cham Sculpture, Son Tra Peninsula, My Khe Beach, and Marble Mountains.

The Golden Bridge at Ba Na is featured in a Lonely Planet travel experience. Photo: Ha An

On its official Best in Travel 2027 announcement page, Lonely Planet used an image of the Golden Bridge at Ba Na to showcase Da Nang. The bridge was also featured in the article detailing the city's three-day itinerary.

The publication further highlighted numerous other spots and local experiences, including the Museum of Cham Sculpture, Linh Ung Pagoda on Son Tra Peninsula, Man Thai Fish Market, My Khe Beach, Marble Mountains, local food markets, and the international fireworks festival.

Lonely Planet is a world-famous travel media company and guidebook publisher founded in Australia in 1973. It provides trusted advice, itineraries, and inspiration for travelers worldwide through print books, digital guides, and its official website.

By Vinh Xuan - Translated by Anh Quan