Motorized four-wheelers proposed to resume operations in Vung Tau

Following a year-long suspension, transport authorities have proposed allowing 97 motorized four-wheeled vehicles to resume operations along key coastal routes in Vung Tau.

Four-wheeled motorized vehicles were once a popular choice among groups of tourists visiting Vung Tau. (Photo: SGGP)

Under the proposal submitted by the Center for Traffic and Technical Infrastructure Management under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, operations would be restricted to four interconnected coastal thoroughfares, including Thuy Van, starting from Paradise Resort; Ha Long; Quang Trung; and Tran Phu, up to Ho May Resort.

To monitor traffic flow and mitigate risks, only 97 vehicles will be permitted during the initial phase. Operating hours will be split into two daily shifts: from 5:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and from 4:00 p.m. to midnight.

Regarding lane organization, the vehicles must travel in the middle lane adjacent to the curb lane, while the curb lane will be designated exclusively for overtaking and passenger pickup or drop-off. Fixed designated stops will be established along the entire route, with arbitrary stopping or parking strictly prohibited.

Previously, Vung Tau ran a pilot program featuring 194 motorized four-wheelers. However, operations were suspended on July 1, 2025, after failing to comply with Decree 165/2024/ND-CP, which limits such vehicles to roads with a speed limit of 30 km/h for all traffic. The suspension disrupted local sightseeing transport and weighed on coastal tourism services.

Despite the halt, demand among visitors remains strong. Van Thi Le, a tourist from Dong Nai, expressed hope that the shuttles would return soon to ease travel between hotels, beaches, and scenic spots.

"These open-air vehicles are breezy and can carry an entire group of 7 to 8 people," said Nguyen Thi Kim Hong, a resident of Vung Tau. "Without them, when relatives visit, our family has to split up into multiple taxis, wait for available rides, or end up walking instead."

Chairman of the Vung Tau Ward People’s Committee, Vu Hong Thuan, stated that resuming operations aligns with the city's tourism development needs. If approved, local authorities will coordinate traffic management, ensure public order, and enforce strict compliance among transport operators and drivers.

By Sa Huynh—Translated by Kim Khanh