Ho Chi Minh City launches food-themed video contest

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism has launched the video creation contest “Ho Chi Minh City – Taste the Flavors, Tell Stories from Around the World,” with entries accepted from September 15.

The contest aims to promote the city’s culture, people and culinary experiences across digital platforms.

On the afternoon of September 15, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, Le Truong Hien Hoa, announced the official launch of the video creation contest “Ho Chi Minh City – Taste the Flavors, Tell Stories from Around the World,” aimed at promoting the city’s culture, people and culinary experiences across digital platforms.

The contest offers total prizes worth VND354 million (over US$13,600), including VND174 million in cash and VND180 million in Grab vouchers.

At the launching ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

The prize structure includes first, second, third, and consolation prizes in two competition categories, along with special awards such as “Weekly Most-Liked Video,” “Most-Liked Video of the Contest,” “Ho Chi Minh City’s Culinary Delights Through an International Tourism Lens,” and “Promising Young Content Creator.”

Entries will be accepted from September 15 through November 11, 2026.

Starting October 1, the organizers will roll out a six-week series of challenges covering various themes, including coffee, breakfast dishes, street food, hidden alleyway eateries, and nighttime cuisine.

Entries must be submitted online via Videoamthuc.visithcmc.vn.

By Thi Hong—Translated by Kim Khanh