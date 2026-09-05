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Phu Bai Airport targets 12 million passengers annually by 2050

SGGP

Phu Bai International Airport in Hue City is set to expand its infrastructure to handle 4 million passengers annually by 2030 and 12 million by 2050 under a master development plan to meet surging air travel demand.

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Phu Bai International Airport staff assist passengers with online check-in. (Photo: Airports Corporation of Vietnam - ACV)

Covering over 526 hectares, the airport will maintain its status as an international gateway. Under the 2030 master plan, the 4E-class facility will target an annual capacity of 4 million passengers and 5,000 tons of cargo. Key upgrades include extending the runway to 3,600 meters and expanding the apron to accommodate at least 11 aircraft stands. Passenger operations will continue at Terminal 2, while Terminal 1 will be repurposed for general aviation.

Looking ahead to 2050, capacity is projected to reach 12 million passengers and 24,000 tons of cargo annually. Plans include building a second 3,200-meter runway, adding taxiways, and enlarging the apron to at least 27 aircraft stands.

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Phu Bai International Airport targets an annual capacity of 12 million passengers by 2050.

Alongside physical expansion, the airport is integrating digital technologies—such as biometrics, online check-in, and digital ID verification via VNeID—to streamline passenger processing.

The phased infrastructure upgrades are expected to strengthen domestic and international air connectivity, driving tourism and economic growth for Hue as a key heritage hub in Central Vietnam.

By Quang Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh

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