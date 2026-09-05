Phu Bai Airport targets 12 million passengers annually by 2050

Covering over 526 hectares, the airport will maintain its status as an international gateway. Under the 2030 master plan, the 4E-class facility will target an annual capacity of 4 million passengers and 5,000 tons of cargo. Key upgrades include extending the runway to 3,600 meters and expanding the apron to accommodate at least 11 aircraft stands. Passenger operations will continue at Terminal 2, while Terminal 1 will be repurposed for general aviation.
Looking ahead to 2050, capacity is projected to reach 12 million passengers and 24,000 tons of cargo annually. Plans include building a second 3,200-meter runway, adding taxiways, and enlarging the apron to at least 27 aircraft stands.
Alongside physical expansion, the airport is integrating digital technologies—such as biometrics, online check-in, and digital ID verification via VNeID—to streamline passenger processing.
The phased infrastructure upgrades are expected to strengthen domestic and international air connectivity, driving tourism and economic growth for Hue as a key heritage hub in Central Vietnam.