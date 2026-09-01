Tourists flock to northern landmarks for September 2 holiday

Across the Northern region, popular destinations including the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long, Mount Fansipan, Ninh Binh, Ha Long were adorned with national flags as crowds gathered to sightsee, celebrate, and explore during the National Day holiday.

Lao Cai Brocade Festival coincides with National Day holiday celebrations. (Photo: SGGP)

In Hanoi, the holiday atmosphere burst into life at the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long, where tens of thousands of visitors poured into the historic heritage site. Lines of people wound through the complex under a sea of red national flags, creating a vivid and celebratory spectacle in the days leading up to National Day.

From early morning, families, friend groups, and tourists from neighboring provinces flocked to the UNESCO-recognized site. Key landmarks, including the Hanoi Flag Tower, Doan Mon Gate, and inner heritage grounds, saw continuous streams of visitors taking photos and exploring Vietnam's history.

The patriotic spirit was heightened as many visitors carried national flags, creating emotionally resonant moments. Standing along the historical central axis, the Flag Tower, a prominent surviving structure of the ancient Imperial Citadel, served as a poignant symbol of endurance and national heritage.

The artifact exhibition area at the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long historic site. (Photo: SGGP)

Further north in Lao Cai Province, festive decorations spanned from the summit of Mount Fansipan down to Ban May village. From early morning, streams of visitors ascended to the 3,143-meter peak. Dressed in red shirts adorned with yellow stars and holding national flags, many snapped photos against the backdrop of rolling clouds and the Northwest wilderness.

A standout highlight for travelers was the sunrise view on Mount Fansipan, offered from August 31 through September 1. The patriotic spirit culminated in solemn flag-raising ceremonies held on September 1 and 2.

High in the mountains, the national flag unfurled to the sound of the national anthem, drawing crowds of onlookers and photographers. Each day, 500 patriotic red T-shirts, alongside banners and stickers, were handed out to visitors, adding to the vibrant red atmosphere at the summit. Independence-themed installations also proved to be popular photo spots for young travelers.

The flag-raising ceremony at the summit of Mount Fansipan stands out as a defining highlight of the holiday celebrations. (Photo: SGGP)

Roughly 45 minutes from Hanoi, entertainment hubs in Ninh Binh recorded a surge in visitors during the opening days of the holiday break. Sun World Ha Nam welcomed thousands of guests daily, while Sun Sports City Ninh Binh bustled with sports matches and community activities.

Venues were decked out in national colors, drawing large numbers of families and youth groups. A fireworks display scheduled for the evening of September 2 is set to anchor the festival atmosphere in Ninh Binh.

Visitors wearing red shirts with yellow stars enthusiastically snap photos to commemorate the special occasion. (Photo: SGGP)

In Ha Long, Quang Ninh Province, the holiday energy extended from day to night. Amusement parks, water parks, and cable cars drew steady crowds. As night fell, the Bai Chay area came alive with the VUI-Fest Ha Long, night markets, the 3D mapping show "The Bustling Trading Port," and nightly fireworks running from August 28 through September 2.

By Vinh Xuan – Translated by Kim Khanh