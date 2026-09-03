Gia Lai tourism revenue hits VND985 billion during National Day holiday

Gia Lai welcomed 513,000 visitors during the National Day holiday, generating VND985 billion (US$37.4 million) in tourism revenue.

The Gia Lai Provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism said on September 3 that Gia Lai welcomed an estimated 513,000 visitors during the five-day National Day holiday from August 29 to September 2, up 48 percent from the same period last year.

International arrivals totaled 4,108, while an estimated 127,000 visitors stayed overnight, up 32 percent year on year. Total tourism revenue was estimated at VND985 billion (US$37.4 million).

New high-end marine tourism experiences are emerging in Quy Nhon Bay.

In eastern Gia Lai, average hotel occupancy stood at around 70 percent-75 percent. Some hotels and accommodation facilities in central Quy Nhon and along Xuan Dieu and An Duong Vuong streets reached occupancy rates of 85 percent-95 percent, particularly on August 30 and August 31.

In western Gia Lai, average occupancy was lower at 45 percent -50 percent, while some accommodation facilities in central areas recorded rates of 75 percent -80 percent.

Large numbers of artists and performers entertained visitors at Thap Doi (Twin Towers) during the National Day holiday.

Tourist attractions across the province welcomed an estimated 386,000 visitors, up 63 percent year on year. Popular coastal destinations included Ky Co, Eo Gio, Nhon Ly, Nhon Hai, Nhon Chau Island, Ghenh Rang - Tien Sa and the beaches of Quy Nhon and Cat Tien.

In western Gia Lai, destinations such as Bien Ho, Dai Doan Ket Square, Pleiku Museum, Chu Dang Ya Volcano and community-based tourism sites also attracted large numbers of visitors.

During the holiday, Phu Cat and Pleiku airports handled around 129-135 flights. The railway sector added nine trains, providing approximately 3,748 seats.

The Mui Tan - Nhon Chau waterway carried around 1,032 passengers over three days from August 29 to August 31. Services were subsequently suspended due to unfavorable weather conditions to ensure passenger safety.

According to the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, restaurants, food outlets, shopping facilities and tourism service providers operated smoothly, with no reported shortages of services for visitors.

Tourism activities during the holiday were carried out safely and efficiently, helping promote Gia Lai's image and boost the province's tourism sector.

By Ngoc Oai- Translated by Huyen Huong