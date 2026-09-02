Crowds flock to Kim Lien Special National Relic Site during National Day holiday

A massive surge of visitors has poured into the Kim Lien Special National Relic Site in Nghe An Province to pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh during this year's National Day holiday.

Large crowds from across the country visit President Ho Chi Minh’s homeland during National Day holiday. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Deputy Director of the Kim Lien Special National Relic, Ha Van Vinh, the historic site has drawn an average of 10,000 visitors daily since August 29.

A themed exhibition titled "Following in Uncle Ho’s Footsteps" has become a central attraction, offering visual displays that provide deeper insights into the leader's life and revolutionary career.

To improve the visitor experience, management revamped display areas and installed vibrant lotus-themed decorations along the entrance. The relic site deployed its entire staff throughout the holiday to guide crowds, direct traffic, ensure security and fire safety, and maintain environmental hygiene.

By Van Thang, Duc Hai—Translated by Kim Khanh