Crowds flock to Kim Lien Special National Relic Site during National Day holiday

According to Deputy Director of the Kim Lien Special National Relic, Ha Van Vinh, the historic site has drawn an average of 10,000 visitors daily since August 29.
A themed exhibition titled "Following in Uncle Ho’s Footsteps" has become a central attraction, offering visual displays that provide deeper insights into the leader's life and revolutionary career.
To improve the visitor experience, management revamped display areas and installed vibrant lotus-themed decorations along the entrance. The relic site deployed its entire staff throughout the holiday to guide crowds, direct traffic, ensure security and fire safety, and maintain environmental hygiene.