Tourist arrivals surge in many localities during National Day holiday

Many localities recorded a sharp increase in tourist arrivals during National Day holiday this year compared to the same period in 2025.

Tourist numbers rose sharply in many localities during the National Day holiday, creating a lively atmosphere and boosting tourism and service activities.

Visitors at the Valley of Love tourist site in Lam Vien - Da Lat Ward, Lam Dong Province, during the National Day holiday

On the morning of September 2, the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Lam Dong Province said an estimated 680,000 tourists visited and stayed in the locality during the holiday from August 29 to September 2.

Compared with the same period in 2025, the number of visitors to Lam Dong rose about 15 percent, with tourism revenue estimated at VND1.41 trillion. During the holiday, accommodation facilities saw the highest number of guests during the first four days, with average occupancy at about 65-70 percent. Occupancy at three- to five-star hotels reached about 80-85 percent.

Tourists in Lam Dong were concentrated mainly in two areas, Da Lat and Phan Thiet. In Da Lat, continuous rain during the holiday did not reduce the number of visitors arriving in the city.

From 8-10 a.m. and 4-7 p.m. on several roads in the city center, vehicles formed long lines and moved slowly.

Traffic police and public order police were regularly deployed to regulate traffic and prevent vehicles from converging at the same time in an effort to limit congestion.

According to the Lam Dong Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, no cases of price gouging or aggressive solicitation of tourists that caused public concern were recorded during the holiday. Tourism service prices, particularly accommodation rates, remained basically stable, with no major fluctuations. Tourism businesses strictly complied with regulations on price listings and charged the listed prices.

According to the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Quang Ngai Province, the locality is estimated to have welcomed about 250,000 tourists during the five-day holiday, up 30 percent from the same period last year.

Of these, about 220,000 were domestic tourists and about 3,000 were international visitors. Mang Den and My Khe Beach each welcomed about 30,000 visitors, while Chau Tan received about 28,000.

An estimated 137,000 tourists stayed overnight, with average occupancy across the province at about 55 percent. Hotels in Mang Den Commune and Ly Son Special Administrative Zone recorded occupancy rates of 90-95 percent.

Total tourism revenue was estimated at VND255 billion, up 39 percent from the same period last year. Tourism activities during the holiday remained stable and safe, with public order and food safety ensured.

A long line of vehicles moves along Tran Phu Street in Xuan Huong-Da Lat Ward, Lam Dong Province, during the National Day holiday.

Bach Thi Man, deputy director of the Quang Ngai Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said the sharp increase in visitor numbers and their broad distribution from the eastern to western areas showed the growing appeal of tourism products and destinations across the province. This also provides an opportunity for localities to promote cultural values and introduce Quang Ngai's image, people and distinctive features to visitors.

Gong performance in Mang Den, Quang Ngai Province. Photo: Hong Phuong

Tourists visit and experience cultural activities in Mang Den. Photo: Hong Phuong

A tourist spot in Mang Den attracts visitors at night. Photo: Hong Phuong

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan