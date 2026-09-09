Travel

Vietnam ranks among Asia’s leaders in international visitor return rates

SGGPO

According to data released by Agoda, on September 8, Vietnam ranked third in Asia for the rate of international visitors returning to the country, while Da Nang ranked sixth among destinations with the highest return rates.

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Phu Quoc is one of Vietnam’s destinations popular with international visitors.

According to Agoda, an online travel booking platform, the ranking was compiled from booking data for the first six months of the year. Japan topped the list, followed by Thailand and Vietnam.

In terms of individual destinations, Da Nang ranked sixth in Asia, after Tokyo, Bangkok, Bali, Seoul, and Osaka. It was also the Vietnamese destination with the highest international visitor return rate. Ho Chi Minh City, Nha Trang, Hanoi, and Phu Quoc also ranked among the leading destinations in Vietnam. Compared with the previous ranking, Hanoi climbed two places, Ho Chi Minh City one place, and Sa Pa three places.

Meanwhile, data from the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism showed that Vietnam welcomed nearly 2 million international visitors in August, up more than 18 percent year on year. In the first eight months of the year, the country received nearly 16 million international visitors, an increase of more than 14 percent, equivalent to over 63 percent of the annual target of 25 million.

The rise in international arrivals, coupled with the growing trend of repeat visits, indicates positive developments in Vietnam’s tourism market in both scale and structure. The challenge now is to maintain the quality of services, products, and experiences to encourage visitors to return in the future.

By Vinh Xuan – Translated by Kim Khanh

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rate of international visitors Vietnam rise in international arrivals international visitor return rates Asia

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