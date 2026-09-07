Vietnam Airlines adjusts flights between Vietnam-Jakarta due to volcanic ash

Vietnam Airlines has adjusted its flight schedule between Hanoi, HCMC and Jakarta, Indonesia, on September 7 due to the impact of volcanic ash from Krakatau.

Vietnam Airlines has resumed flights between Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Jakarta on September 7 after Soekarno-Hatta International Airport reopened following a shutdown caused by volcanic ash from Krakatau.

According to the latest announcement from Indonesian authorities, Soekarno-Hatta International Airport is expected to resume operations from 3 p.m. on September 7, depending on actual developments.

On the afternoon of September 7, Vietnam Airlines plans to operate four flights from Jakarta to Vietnam. On the Jakarta-Ho Chi Minh City route, flight VN630D is scheduled to depart at 3:50 p.m., followed by VN630 at 5:50 p.m.

On the Jakarta-Hanoi route, VN634B is scheduled for 3 p.m., while VN634D is scheduled for 4:50 p.m.

For flights to Jakarta, VN631D and VN631 from Ho Chi Minh City are scheduled to depart at 11:50 a.m. and 1:50 p.m., respectively. VN635D and VN635 from Hanoi are scheduled to depart at 11:20 a.m. and 8 p.m., respectively.

All departure and arrival times are listed in local time and remain subject to change depending on operational conditions at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport.

The September 7 operating schedule is designed to maintain connectivity between Jakarta and Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, while also serving passengers affected since September 6.

Earlier, Soekarno-Hatta International Airport was temporarily closed on September 6 due to volcanic ash from Krakatau, resulting in the cancellation of flight VN634 from Jakarta to Hanoi.

By Bich Quyen - Translated by Anh Quan