National Day holiday draws 6.5 million tourists

The five-day National Day holiday attracted about 6.5 million tourists nationwide with visitors spreading beyond major cities to destinations across the country.

Many tourists choose to experience a sampan ride through the nipa palm forest on Thoi Son Islet, Dong Thap Province. Photo: Quang Vinh

The five-day National Day holiday drew 6.5 million tourists nationwide, marking an 18 percent increase from last year as destinations across the country reported bustling crowds, rising revenues, and renewed momentum for the tourism sector.

Holiday travel boom highlights regional strengths

In Ho Chi Minh City, tourism remained vibrant in eastern coastal areas on the final day of the holiday. From Ho Tram, Long Hai, Phuoc Hai and Binh Chau, large numbers of visitors continued to head to the beach for swimming and to experience local activities such as fishing and helping fishermen pull in nets. In Vung Tau Ward, more than 200,000 visitors were estimated to have arrived during the five-day holiday. Coastal areas, parks, entertainment venues and shopping areas remained crowded with residents and tourists.

According to data from the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism, Ho Chi Minh City led the country with 1.71 million visitors and estimated tourism revenue of VND4.9 trillion, up more than 18 percent from the 2025 holiday.

At Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens, Suoi Tien Theme Park and Dam Sen, game areas, experiential activities and food courts were bustling with large numbers of residents and tourists. Dining areas in the city center were also lively, particularly at lunchtime and in the evening. At shopping centers such as AEON and Emart, restaurants, food courts, cinemas and entertainment areas saw visitor numbers surge compared with normal days. Incomplete statistics from several supermarkets and shopping centers showed that shopping traffic at many locations rose 20 percent - 40 percent from normal days.

Hanoi welcomed more than 904,000 visitors, including international tourists, generating total revenue of more than VND3 trillion. From the Old Quarter and heritage sites to suburban areas, tourism activities were bustling thanks to a series of National Day celebrations held continuously. The capital city’s decision to waive entrance fees at 17 historical sites, scenic spots and the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism, combined with free bus and urban rail services on September 2, facilitated travel and extended sightseeing itineraries from the Thang Long Imperial Citadel to the Temple of Literature and Quoc Tu Giam.

In the Northern region, Ninh Binh welcomed nearly 777,000 visitors, up 84 percent, generating more than VND1.03 trillion in revenue, while Quang Ninh served about 568,000 visitors and recorded VND1.8 trillion in revenue, up 84 percent. Expanded preferential policies and heritage experience packages during the holiday directly helped encourage visitors to stay longer.

According to Director Nguyen Trung Khanh of the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism, the overall tourism picture still revealed infrastructure bottlenecks. Localized congestion occurred at several hotspots, including Sa Pa, Trang An, Ta Xua and the Vietnam Military History Museum. Large numbers of visitors arriving within a short period placed heavy pressure on services in Ninh Binh, Quang Ninh and Khanh Hoa, while traffic congestion occurred at gateways to Hanoi and HCMC on the first and final days of the holiday. However, the results confirmed the tourism sector’s stable recovery momentum, providing a foundation for localities to continue regulating visitor flows, improving service quality and preparing for the year-end tourism season.

In the Central region, Da Nang City welcomed about 850,000 visitors and generated more than VND3.3 trillion in revenue. A packed series of cultural events, including Hoi An Creativity Week and the “Heritage Colors – Echoes of My Son” program, connected Hue, Da Nang and Quang Nam, creating a seamless travel experience. Quang Ngai welcomed 250,000 visitors, up 30 percent.

In the Mekong Delta, Ca Mau received more than 210,000 visitors, up 74 percent, boosted by its first Cultural Heritage Festival and hot-air balloon activities. Can Tho served about 353,000 visitors, with average hotel occupancy reaching 80 percent.

Major tourism centers also recorded strong growth. Khanh Hoa served 1.25 million visitors, with hotel occupancy reaching 86 percent, while Lam Dong welcomed 680,000 visitors.

Holiday tourism gains momentum through local innovations

According to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism, the growth during the National Day holiday was attributable to the sector’s early and proactive preparations. Announcing the holiday schedule early gave residents and families more time to make plans, while travel companies were able to offer suitable tours and tourism packages.

Many attractions in Hanoi, Hue, Da Nang and Quang Ninh simultaneously waived or reduced entrance fees. Travel companies focused on heritage tours, community-based tourism, trekking and cycling experiences. A distinctive feature of this year’s holiday was that products were designed around local identities; for instance, the northwestern highlands attracted visitors with National Day celebrations and the rice harvest season while Thanh Hoa promoted the night-time economy linked to fishing villages. Elsewhere in the country, Lam Dong Province introduced Ong Dia Rock Beach Park while Can Tho and Ca Mau promoted river-based tourism.

Airfares held steady at affordable levels, offering relief to long-distance travelers concerned about escalating costs.

Assessing the results, Director Nguyen Trung Khanh of the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism said businesses’ proactive efforts to renew tourism products had contributed to positive momentum for tourism activities. The trend of tourists choosing short trips, traveling in family groups and combining leisure with nature and cultural exploration continued to be clearly evident during the holiday.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan