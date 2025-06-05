Culture/art

Da Nang suspends drones during International Fireworks Festival 2025

The Da Nang City Military Command on June 4 announced a suspension of all drones and other aerial devices in the city during the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2025.

The suspension starts from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on the following dates June 7, June 14, June 21, June 28 and July 12, aiming to ensure security and safety for all festival-related activities.

Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2025 opens on May 31.

This restriction applies to all organizations and individuals who have not been licensed by the Operations Department of the General Staff and do not sign a coordination agreement with the Da Nang Military Command, excluding units licensed to film for DIFF 2025 under Official Dispatch No. 5110/TC-QC dated May 9, 2025 from the Operations Department under the General Staff.

Emergency operations, such as public service missions, rescue and relief, forest fire inspections and so on are still permitted when necessary.

The Da Nang City Military Command will coordinate with relevant authorities to strictly handle any violations of this regulation.

By Xuan Quynh- Translated by Huyen Huong

