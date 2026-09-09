Ho Chi Minh City’s travel firms bring 350,000 tourists to North in 8 months

Ho Chi Minh City’s travel companies brought 350,000 tourists to the Northern and North-Central regions in the first 8 months of 2026.

Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, Le Truong Hien Hoa, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, leading travel companies in the city served around 350,000 tourists traveling to the Northern and North-Central regions in the first eight months of 2026, generating approximately VND1.69 trillion (US$65 million) in revenue.

On September 8, a seminar titled “Sharing Experiences in Tourism Product Development between Ho Chi Minh City and Northern and North-Central Provinces” was held in Nghe An Province, organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism.

Tourists visit the Kim Lien Special National Relic Site during the September 2 holiday. (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, Le Truong Hien Hoa, said that since 2022, Ho Chi Minh City has expanded cooperation with localities across the country, building an increasingly extensive and substantive tourism linkage network.

In the first eight months of 2026 alone, a survey of the top 10 leading travel companies in Ho Chi Minh City showed that nearly 350,000 tourists were taken to the Northern and North-Central regions, generating approximately VND1.69 trillion in revenue. These results demonstrate that linkages not only generate additional tourist flows but also create a two-way flow of value, expand the space for development, and enhance the overall competitiveness of Vietnam’s tourism sector, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, Le Truong Hien Hoa, emphasized.

Meanwhile, the program “Connecting Ho Chi Minh City’s Distribution Systems with Businesses and Cooperatives in Northern and North-Central Localities” brought together 105 businesses and cooperatives from eight provinces and cities: Cao Bang, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Thanh Hoa, Hue, Ninh Binh, Quang Tri, and Thai Nguyen.

Businesses explore information, seek cooperation opportunities and look to expand their markets on the afternoon of September 8. (Photo: SGGP)

The participating businesses and cooperatives connected with six major distribution systems in Ho Chi Minh City, namely Saigon Co-op, Satra, Central Retail Vietnam, Bach Hoa Xanh, MM Mega Market, and Lotte Vietnam, recording more than 390 business-to-business contacts during the connection sessions.

The program provided businesses and cooperatives with opportunities to showcase their products, production capacity, quality standards, and supply capabilities, while gaining a better understanding of procurement requirements from distributors. This is expected to help them gradually expand distribution channels and introduce local specialties into modern retail systems.

Featured products included Thai Nguyen tea, Thanh Hoa fermented pork rolls, Kim Lien lotus tea, Ha Tinh deer velvet, Hue cajeput oil, Ninh Binh crispy rice, and Cao Bang shiitake mushrooms, along with various agricultural products, processed foods, medicinal herbs, and OCOP goods.

Notably, many products have met standards such as OCOP, HACCP, ISO, VietGAP, Halal, and organic certification, providing a foundation for further improving product standards, expanding markets, and increasing the value of regional specialties.

By Thi Hong—Translated by Kim Khanh