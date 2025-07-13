Culture/art

Chinese team wins Da Nang International Fireworks Festival 2025

SGGPO

China's Jiangxi Yangfeng team won the championship at the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2025 with a spectacular performance on the Han River on the evening of July 12.

DIFF.jpg
Chairman of the People’s Committee of Da Nang City, Luong Nguyen Minh Triet (C), offers the award to China’s Jiangxi Yangfeng team. (Photo: SGGP)

China’s Jiangxi Yangfeng team was crowned champion for a stunning performance titled “Da Nang: The shining gem, city of the future,” while Vietnam’s Z121 Vina Pyrotec came in second.

Additionally, the organization board also presented minor titles, including the “Most Creative Display” to Portugal’s Macedos Pirotecnia, “Audience Favorite” to the Da Nang team from Vietnam, and the “Most Promising Performance” to Italy’s Martarello Group S.L.R.

According to statistics, local accommodations in Da Nang served nearly 98,000 guests during the finale of the 2025 Da Nang International Fireworks Festival, an increase of 6.4 percent compared to the same period in 2024. Notably, the number of international visitors surged by an impressive 81 percent.

Speaking at the grand finale, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Da Nang City, Luong Nguyen Minh Triet, extended his heartfelt thanks to the city’s residents as well as domestic and international visitors for their enthusiastic support and affection for the festival. Their warmth and encouragement are a powerful source of motivation for the city to continue developing DIFF into a world-class cultural brand and to elevate Da Nang into a vibrant, dynamic destination worthy of the title ‘international festival city, he stressed.

The spectacular fireworks performance by China’s Jiangxi Yangfeng team:

DIFF1.jpg
DIFF2.jpg
DIFF3.jpg
DIFF4.jpg
DIFF5.jpg
DIFF6.jpg
DIFF7.jpg

The spectacular fireworks performance by Vietnam’s Z121 Vina Pyrotec:

DIFF8.jpg
DIFF9.jpg
DIFF10.jpg
DIFF11.jpg
DIFF12.jpg
DIFF13.jpg
DIFF14.jpg
DIFF15.jpg
DIFF16.jpg
By Xuan Quynh—Translated by Kim Khanh

Da Nang International Fireworks Festival 2025 DIFF China's Jiangxi Yangfeng team Vietnam’s Z121 Vina Pyrotec

