Portugal wins top prize at Da Nang International Fireworks Festival 2026

The 2026 Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) concluded on the evening of July 11 with a spectacular grand finale, where Portugal's Macedos Pirotecnia was crowned champion.

The final night, themed "Connecting Horizons," treated spectators to more than 40 minutes of synchronized fireworks and music.

Spectators and tourists fill the grandstands during the DIFF 2026 grand finale. Photo: Xuan Quynh

Making its third consecutive appearance in the final, China's Jiangxi Yangfeng Art Display Company Limited presented a fireworks display choreographed to ten well-known songs, including three Vietnamese tracks. Multi-layered fireworks, seamless transitions and sky-high images of bridges, an iconic symbol of Da Nang, highlighted the city's spirit of connection and left a lasting impression on the audience.

Portugal's Macedos Pirotecnia continued the theme of its qualifying-round performance, depicting Da Nang as a city where nature, culture and innovation converge. Cascading fireworks, comet trails, aerial shells, Roman candles and fountain effects combined to deliver a striking visual display.

Following the competition, organizers announced Macedos Pirotecnia as the DIFF 2026 champion, awarding the team the festival's top prize of US$20,000.

Jiangxi Yangfeng Art Display Company Limited was named runner-up and received US$10,000.

China's Jiangxi Yangfeng Art Display Company Limited performs during the DIFF 2026 grand finale. Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Quynh

>>>Below are Portugal's Macedos Pirotecnia award-winning performance during the DIFF 2026 grand finale. Photo: SGGP/Xuan Quynh

The Creativity Award went to Italy's Martarello GROUP S.R.L, while Japan's Tamaya Kitahara Fireworks received the Promising Team Award. The host team, Da Nang (Vietnam), won the Audience Favorite Award. Each special award carried a prize of US$5,000.

Portugal's Macedos Pirotecnia receives the DIFF 2026 championship trophy.

The grand finale also featured performances by renowned Vietnamese artists, including My Tam, Tung Duong, Bui Lan Huong and Isaac.

Ahead of the final, Da Nang welcomed more than 557,000 overnight visitors during the festival's five qualifying nights, up 34 percent from the same period last year. Each fireworks night attracted more than 100,000 overnight visitors, with the fifth competition night on June 27 recording approximately 117,400, the highest figure of the season.

By Xuan Quynh – Translated by Huyen Huong