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Da Lat prepares vibrant floral displays for 2026 Flower Festival

SGGPO

Authorities in Xuan Huong-Da Lat Ward, Lam Dong Province, announced on September 22 that they have begun constructing numerous public floral displays to serve residents and tourists ahead of the 11th Da Lat Flower Festival in 2026.

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Residents in Xuan Huong-Da Lat Ward are planting flowers ahead of the 11th Da Lat Flower Festival in 2026. (Photo: SGGP)

Under the initiative, Xuan Huong-Da Lat Ward has mobilized local political organizations, the business community, and residents to plant flowers and trees as part of a broader push to build a green, clean, and beautiful urban landscape.

The ward aims for 100 percent of public agencies, schools, and enterprises to build or renovate at least one floral display or green space. Additionally, all residential blocks are tasked with developing at least one flower-lined street and one community flower point.

Local officials are also targeting over 90 percent of households to plant flowers or greenery in front of their homes, while all tourism and hospitality businesses are required to upgrade their premises and land-side facades with floral arrangements. To date, 52 public agencies, businesses, residential blocks, and households have registered 61 specific projects in response to the campaign.

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A floral space along Tran Quoc Toan Street, next to Xuan Huong Lake, in Xuan Huong-Da Lat Ward (Photo: SGGP)

Notable public installations include the "Flowers and Murals" mini-park at the Truong Cong Dinh street junction, as well as a dedicated floral space featuring live art performances near the intersection of the Suong Nguyet Anh slope and Tran Quoc Toan Street.

Urban revitalization efforts will also feature themed flower-lined routes across 10 major streets, adorned with 17 mini-landscape clusters along key thoroughfares, including Yersin, Hung Vuong, Ba Thang Tu, and Dinh Tien Hoang streets, serving as main visual highlights for the upcoming 11th Da Lat Flower Festival.

By Doan Kien—Translated by Kim Khanh

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2026 Da Lat Flower Festival Xuan Huong-Da Lat Ward Lam Dong Province floral displays

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