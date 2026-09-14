Travel

Mekong Delta’s floating season draws crowds to Dong Thap Muoi

SGGP

A surge of visitors has poured into the inundated plains of Dong Thap Muoi in Hong Ngu Ward, Dong Thap Province, to immerse themselves in the region's iconic flood-season traditions.

dong-thap-1-9872-392-3146-9890.jpg
Residents and tourists experience traditional flood-season activities in the Dong Thap Muoi region in Hong Ngu Ward, Dong Thap Province. (Photo: SGGP)

Tourists took part in open-water swimming in flooded fields, navigated expansive floodwaters aboard traditional long-tail motorboats and wooden sampans, and explored bustling floating markets.

The ecotourism event, themed "Hong Ngu—Flavors of the Borderland," was hosted by the Hong Ngu Ward People’s Committee to highlight the seasonal cultural heritage of the Mekong Delta.

From early morning, large crowds of locals and tourists gathered across the vast flooded fields. Visitors eagerly waded into the open waters for field bathing, while groups glided through the submerged landscapes aboard long-tail motorboats to take in the iconic scenery of the Mekong Delta. Dozens of wooden sampans continuously ferried guests across the expanse, creating a lively atmosphere in the heart of the flood season.

To enrich the experience and celebrate the waterborne heritage of the borderland, organizers hosted an array of traditional games and riverine competitions. Highlights included wooden boat races and the "Country Charm of the Flood Season" pageant, which featured elaborately decorated sampans depicting stories of Hong Ngu's history, culture, and people.

Adding to the festive air, a lively duck-catching and egg-hunting contest drew enthusiastic crowds. Event organizers released roughly 100 ducks and scattered 500 duck eggs across the shallow waters, inviting both locals and visitors to plunge in and join the hunt.

dong-thap-4-3407-9882.jpg
Boats decorated with an array of flowers reflect the distinctive character of the Mekong Delta’s riverine culture. (Photo: SGGP)
dong-thap-6-8103-3649.jpg
Field bathing is a must-try experience for visitors exploring Dong Thap Muoi during the annual flood season. (Photo: SGGP)

Ms. Tran Kim Lan, a tourist from Ho Chi Minh City, said what she loved most was getting onto a wooden sampan and taking part in activities right in the middle of these floodwaters. It’s these simple, authentic moments that make the experience so captivating.

Vice Chairwoman of the Hong Ngu Ward People’s Committee, Nguyen Thi Kim Yen, noted that the event aims to showcase the borderland's unique high-water season to a broader audience, paving the way for distinctive, eco-friendly tourism products.

Following the event, local authorities plan to maintain a weekly "Borderline Floating Market" model, establishing a permanent attraction for visitors throughout the annual flood season.

dong-thap-11-5954-9735.jpg
Visitors enjoy riding small boats and motorized sampans. (Photo: SGGP)
dong-thap-3-3926-30.jpg
Visitors pose for photos with lotus flowers. (Photo: SGGP)
dong-thap-10-4253-3522-7313-1683.jpg
Large crowds of residents and tourists take boat rides and experience various activities. (Photo: SGGP)
dong-thap-9-3912-3905.jpg
Visitors enjoy the experience of catching ducks in the fields. (Photo: SGGP)
dong-thap-5-5737-1283.jpg
Cai Luong (reformed opera) performed on a flooded field (Photo: SGGP)
dong-thap-7-7705-6583.jpg
Visitors enjoy rowing boats across the flooded fields of Dong Thap Muoi during the flood season. (Photo: SGGP)
Related News
By Quang Vinh—Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Mekong Delta floating season Dong Thap Muoi Hong Ngu tourists field bathing

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Pham Thi Van Anh, Duong Van Quang, Nguyen Duc Hien, Nguyen Khac Cuong, Tran Gia Bao

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 3.9294.091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 3.8334.185 sggponline@sggp.org.vn