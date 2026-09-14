Mekong Delta’s floating season draws crowds to Dong Thap Muoi

A surge of visitors has poured into the inundated plains of Dong Thap Muoi in Hong Ngu Ward, Dong Thap Province, to immerse themselves in the region's iconic flood-season traditions.

Residents and tourists experience traditional flood-season activities in the Dong Thap Muoi region in Hong Ngu Ward, Dong Thap Province. (Photo: SGGP)

Tourists took part in open-water swimming in flooded fields, navigated expansive floodwaters aboard traditional long-tail motorboats and wooden sampans, and explored bustling floating markets.

The ecotourism event, themed "Hong Ngu—Flavors of the Borderland," was hosted by the Hong Ngu Ward People’s Committee to highlight the seasonal cultural heritage of the Mekong Delta.

From early morning, large crowds of locals and tourists gathered across the vast flooded fields. Visitors eagerly waded into the open waters for field bathing, while groups glided through the submerged landscapes aboard long-tail motorboats to take in the iconic scenery of the Mekong Delta. Dozens of wooden sampans continuously ferried guests across the expanse, creating a lively atmosphere in the heart of the flood season.

To enrich the experience and celebrate the waterborne heritage of the borderland, organizers hosted an array of traditional games and riverine competitions. Highlights included wooden boat races and the "Country Charm of the Flood Season" pageant, which featured elaborately decorated sampans depicting stories of Hong Ngu's history, culture, and people.

Adding to the festive air, a lively duck-catching and egg-hunting contest drew enthusiastic crowds. Event organizers released roughly 100 ducks and scattered 500 duck eggs across the shallow waters, inviting both locals and visitors to plunge in and join the hunt.

Boats decorated with an array of flowers reflect the distinctive character of the Mekong Delta’s riverine culture. (Photo: SGGP)

Field bathing is a must-try experience for visitors exploring Dong Thap Muoi during the annual flood season. (Photo: SGGP)

Ms. Tran Kim Lan, a tourist from Ho Chi Minh City, said what she loved most was getting onto a wooden sampan and taking part in activities right in the middle of these floodwaters. It’s these simple, authentic moments that make the experience so captivating.

Vice Chairwoman of the Hong Ngu Ward People’s Committee, Nguyen Thi Kim Yen, noted that the event aims to showcase the borderland's unique high-water season to a broader audience, paving the way for distinctive, eco-friendly tourism products.

Following the event, local authorities plan to maintain a weekly "Borderline Floating Market" model, establishing a permanent attraction for visitors throughout the annual flood season.

Visitors enjoy riding small boats and motorized sampans. (Photo: SGGP)

Visitors pose for photos with lotus flowers. (Photo: SGGP)

Large crowds of residents and tourists take boat rides and experience various activities. (Photo: SGGP)

Visitors enjoy the experience of catching ducks in the fields. (Photo: SGGP)

Cai Luong (reformed opera) performed on a flooded field (Photo: SGGP)

Visitors enjoy rowing boats across the flooded fields of Dong Thap Muoi during the flood season. (Photo: SGGP)

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By Quang Vinh—Translated by Kim Khanh