Saigon Railway Company starts selling Tet 2027 tickets

Passengers purchase tickets directly at Saigon Railway Station. (Photo: SGGP)

From 8 a.m. on September 5, Saigon Railway Station began selling around 300,000 train tickets for passengers traveling during the 2027 Lunar New Year.

According to the plan, the Tet rail transport period will run from January 23 to February 25, 2027, corresponding to the 16th day of the last month through the 20th day of the first month of the Lunar calendar. During this period, the railway sector will operate 57 train sets with more than 800 carriages in total.

On the North-South route, seven daily pairs of Thong Nhat (North-South) trains will operate, namely SE1/SE2, SE3/SE4, SE5/SE6, SE7/SE8, SE9/SE10, SE11/SE12 and SE23/SE24. Two additional pairs, TN3/4 and TN5/6, will also operate between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

In addition, 11 pairs of regional trains will operate on various routes, including Hanoi-Vinh, Hanoi-Da Nang, Hue-Da Nang, Ho Chi Minh City-Da Nang, Ho Chi Minh City-Quy Nhon, Ho Chi Minh City-Nha Trang and Ho Chi Minh City-Phan Thiet. Additional trains will also be operated on the Ho Chi Minh City-Vinh, Ho Chi Minh City-Quang Ngai and Nha Trang-Ho Chi Minh City routes.

During the Tet holiday from February 5 to 8, 2027, corresponding to the 29th day of the last month through the third day of the first month of the Lunar calendar, additional train services will be arranged based on actual demand to serve holiday travel. These services will include routes from Ho Chi Minh City to Da Nang, Tam Ky, Dieu Tri and Nha Trang, as well as Hanoi-Vinh services in both directions.

Passengers wait to purchase train tickets. (Photo: SGGP)

Passengers can purchase tickets through the railway sector’s official websites, including dsvn.vn, vetau.com.vn, vetauonline.vn and giare.vetau.vn, as well as at railway stations, authorized agents and official ticket outlets, or via mobile applications, e-wallets and banking apps. The Saigon Railway Station ticket hotline is 1900 1520, while the Hanoi Railway Station hotline is 1900 0109. Each customer may book a maximum of 10 tickets for the outbound journey and 10 for the return journey.

To stimulate travel demand, various fare discounts will be offered during the Tet holiday. Passengers purchasing tickets at least 10 days in advance for journeys of more than 900km will receive discounts of 5 percent-20 percent, depending on the train and travel period. Round-trip tickets will receive a 5 percent discount on the return journey, while group bookings for 11 or more passengers will be discounted by 2 percent-12 percent. Students will receive discounts of 10 percent -20 percent.

During peak periods, a 30 percent cancellation fee will apply, and passengers must cancel tickets at least 24 hours before departure for individual tickets and 48 hours for group bookings. Outside peak periods, the fee for changing an individual ticket is 5 percent, while cancellation fees range from 10 percent to 20 percent, depending on the timing.

To avoid purchasing counterfeit tickets, passengers can visit the Vietnam Railways website, select the “Check Ticket” section, and enter the required information as instructed.

Notably, since July 10, 2026, boarding passes no longer display ticket prices. Passengers wishing to check the fare they paid can do so through their electronic invoices on the electronic invoice lookup portal.

By Quoc Hung, Kien Cuong – Translated by Kim Khanh