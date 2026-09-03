Travel

International arrivals to Vietnam rise 14.4 percent year on year

SGGPO

Vietnam welcomed an estimated 15.9 million international visitors in the first eight months of 2026, up 14.4 percent year on year.

According to data released by the General Statistics Office on September 3, 13.2 million international visitors arrived by air, accounting for 83.1 percent of the total and up 11.6 percent year on year. Land arrivals totaled 2.5 million, an increase of 32 percent.

In August, Vietnam received around 1.99 million international visitors, up 19.7 percent from July and 18.4 percent year on year, indicating that the country’s tourism sector continues to maintain its appeal.

20260830-082047-2-6332-2613.jpg
Vietnam welcomed an estimated 15.9 million international visitors in the first eight months of 2026. Photo: SGGP/ Thu Ha

The growth was supported by stable security and social order, favorable visa policies, and stronger tourism promotion and marketing. Diverse tourism products, along with Vietnam’s natural landscapes, cultural heritage, cuisine and competitive costs, have continued to attract international visitors.

Tourism and travel revenue in the first eight months was estimated at VND68.7 trillion (US$2.6 billion), up 17.1 percent year on year and accounting for 1.3 percent of total retail sales of goods and consumer service revenue.

Several localities recorded strong growth, including Quang Ninh at 26.5 percent, An Giang at 21.8 percent, Ho Chi Minh City at 16 percent, Da Nang City at 15.9 percent and Hanoi at 14.1 percent.

By Vinh Xuan- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

international arrivals the first eight months of 2026 the General Statistics Office

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Pham Thi Van Anh, Duong Van Quang, Nguyen Duc Hien, Nguyen Khac Cuong, Tran Gia Bao

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn