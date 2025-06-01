Da Nang International Fireworks Festival 2025 officially starts

The Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2025 officially opened with a dazzling showdown between the Da Nang International Fireworks Team (Vietnam 1) and reigning champion JoHo Pyro Professional Fireworks AB from Finland on Saturday night.

Joho Pyro Professional Fireworks AB team from Finland which won the championship at Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2024 offers an eye-catching fireworks display to open the DIFF 2025 on Saturday night. (Photo: SGGP)

Kicking off the evening, the Da Nang International Fireworks Team delivered a captivating performance featuring over 5,000 firecrackers choreographed across four themed chapters, including Harmony, Tribute, Integration, Pioneering and Glory. A standout moment came as the iconic Ngu Hanh Son (Marble Mountains) appeared illuminated against the night sky, merging with the rhythm of the sea, an evocative symbol of the city’s cultural identity and its deep connection to the ocean.

Meanwhile, JoHo Pyro Professional Fireworks AB presented a symphonic performance titled ‘Nordic Lights,’ featuring aquatic fireworks that evoked the northern lights, ocean waves, and the struggle for survival in the frozen north. A striking highlight came when the Vietnamese composition ‘Bong Phu Hoa – Vu Tru Co Bay’ (The Shadow of Splendor - The Universe of Flying Storks) unexpectedly echoed through the Nordic-themed display, creating a powerful moment of cultural convergence.

Mr. Le Trung Chinh, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Da Nang City, speaks at the opening ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

An art performance at the opening ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

In addition, more than 10,000 audiences were treated to a large-scale art performance featuring songs that blended a strong national spirit with modern life. Notably, the outdoor Sky AR technology was introduced for the first time, offering a vivid augmented reality experience along the banks of the Han River.

At the opening ceremony, Mr. Le Trung Chinh, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Da Nang City, affirmed the city’s position and vision in the new era. DIFF 2025 is not merely a large-scale cultural event but a symbol of a renewed, innovative Da Nang, a city with ambition, creativity, and a strong commitment to deeper global integration. This year’s festival aims to mark the 50th anniversary of Da Nang’s Liberation and the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification on April 30. The theme, ‘Da Nang – A New Era,’ underscores the city’s aspiration to become ‘Asia’s leading destination for events and festivals,’ drawing visitors not only with its natural beauty but also with its capacity to host world-class events.

The spectacular fireworks performance by Da Nang International Fireworks Team:

The spectacular fireworks performance by JoHo Pyro Professional Fireworks AB from Finland:

By Xuan Quynh—Translated by Kim Khanh