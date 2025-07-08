Rach Mieu 2 Bridge project scheduled for completion in early August 2025

Construction of all six bridges along the Rach Mieu 2 Bridge project route has now been completed, Director of the My Thuan Project Management Board Tran Van Thi said on July 7.

An aerial view of the under-construction Rach Mieu 2 Bridge project (Photo: SGGP)

The completed structures include the main cable-stayed bridge and Xoai Hot, My Tho, Tam Son, Ba Lai, and Song Ma bridges.

The construction progress of the Rach Mieu 2 Bridge project connecting the Mekong Delta provinces of Dong Thap and Vinh Long has achieved over 96.5 percent of its total volume.

Bridge approach roads are largely finished, with current efforts focused on installing median barriers, applying road markings, and setting up lighting systems.

On the main cable-stayed bridge, key structural components such as guardrails, median dividers, and expansion joints have been installed. Crews are now laying the asphalt pavement and will soon move on to final auxiliary works. These include dynamic testing of the cable system and load testing of the completed structure.

Contractors are accelerating construction to ensure the entire project is completed and ready for operation by early August 2025.

Workers are laying the asphalt pavement. (Photo: SGGP)

The construction of Rach Mieu 2 Bridge started in March 2022. It starts at the Dong Tam intersection of National Highway 1 and Provincial Road 870 in Dong Thap Province and ends at Km16+660 on National Highway 60, about 0.71 km north of the Ham Luong Bridge abutment in Vinh Long Province.

The bridge has a total length of 17.6 kilometers and a width of 17.5 meters, including approach roads with a total length of over two kilometers. It has six lanes for vehicles with a speed limit of 80 kilometers per hour. The project has a total investment capital of VND6,810 billion (US$261.4 million).

Once completed, the Rach Mieu 2 Bridge is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion on the existing Rach Mieu Bridge, especially during weekends and national holidays. The new bridge will play a key role in improving regional connectivity and enhancing transportation capacity across the Mekong Delta.

By Ngoc Phuc—Translated by Kim Khanh