Rach Mieu 2 Bridge project nears completion six months ahead of schedule

Minister of Construction Tran Hong Minh, on July 12, led a delegation to inspect the Rach Mieu 2 Bridge project, an important transportation infrastructure initiative connecting the provinces of Dong Thap and Vinh Long in the Mekong Delta region.

Minister of Construction Tran Hong Minh (L) inspects the Rach Mieu 2 Bridge project connecting the provinces of Dong Thap and Vinh Long in the Mekong Delta region on July 12. (Photo: SGGP)

During the inspection, Mr. Tran Van Thi, Director of the My Thuan Project Management Board under the Ministry of Construction, reported that the construction progress of the Rach Mieu 2 Bridge project has achieved over 96.5 percent of its total volume. The project is expected to be fully completed by the end of 2025, nearly six months ahead of the original schedule.

At the construction site, approximately 600 engineers and workers are currently deployed across 30 separate groups, focusing on the final stages of the project. Key tasks underway include the installation of median barriers, road markings, and lighting systems and the laying of asphalt on remaining segments located on the side of the bridge in Dong Thap Province.

Minister of Construction Tran Hong Minh highly appreciated the dedicated and efficient work of engineers, technicians, and laborers at the Rach Mieu 2 Bridge site.

He noted that, beyond the achievement of completing the project nearly six months ahead of schedule, the bridge also represents a significant milestone in Vietnam’s growing engineering and construction capabilities. Domestic teams have taken full control of the project's design, construction, and equipment manufacturing processes, demonstrating a high level of technical autonomy, reducing overall costs, and improving investment efficiency.

It is a remarkable achievement that deserves full recognition. Teams and individuals who have demonstrated exceptional performance should be commended and considered for official commendations. Contractors that have delivered effective and high-quality work should also be given priority in future infrastructure projects, the Minister emphasized.

Rach Mieu 2 Bridge project is an important transportation infrastructure initiative connecting the provinces of Dong Thap and Vinh Long in the Mekong Delta region. (Photo: SGGP)

The construction of Rach Mieu 2 Bridge started in March 2022. It begins at the Dong Tam intersection of National Highway 1 and Provincial Road DT.870 in Dong Thap Province and ends at Km16+660 on National Highway 60, about 0.71 km north of the Ham Luong Bridge abutment in Vinh Long Province.

The bridge has a total length of 17.6 kilometers and a width of 17.5 meters, including approach roads with a total length of over two kilometers. It has six lanes for vehicles with a speed limit of 80 kilometers per hour. The project has a total investment capital of VND6,810 billion (US$261.4 million).

Once completed, Rach Mieu 2 Bridge is expected to ease traffic congestion significantly on the existing Rach Mieu Bridge, especially during weekends and national holidays. The new bridge will play a key role in improving regional connectivity and enhancing transportation capacity across the Mekong Delta.

By Tin Huy—Translated by Kim Khanh