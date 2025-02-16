Rach Mieu Bridge 2 expected to have technical clearance on September 2

The construction progress of the Rach Mieu Bridge 2 project connecting the Mekong Delta provinces of Tien Giang and Ben Tre has achieved over 79.32 percent of its total volume.

At the construction of Rach Mieu Bridge 2 (Photo: SGGP)

According to Director of the My Thuan Project Management Board, Tran Van Thi, the bridge’s main spans will be joined on April 30.

The road section of the route under construction is approximately 14 kilometers. The road section and bridges located in Ben Tre Province are expected to be completed before June 30.

The construction of four bridges, including Xoai Hot, My Tho, Tam Son, and Ba Lai, has been completed, while two others, Rach Mieu 2 and Song Ma, are still under implementation.

According to the plan, the main parts of the bridge structure will be connected in mid-August. The bridge will have technical clearance by September 2, while the entire project will be finished before October 30.

Nearly 600 engineers and workers and 150 machines and equipment have been busy with work in three rotating shifts per day with four teams on the construction site to meet project timelines.

The construction of Rach Mieu Bridge 2 started in March 2022. The project starts at the Dong Tam intersection of National Highway 1 and Provincial Road 870 in Chau Thanh District, Tien Giang Province, and ends at Km16+660 on National Highway 60, about 0.71 km north of the Ham Luong Bridge abutment in Ben Tre City, Ben Tre Province.

The bridge has a total length of 17.6 kilometers and a width of 17.5 meters, including approach roads with a total length of over two kilometers. It has six lanes for vehicles with a speed limit of 80 kilometers per hour. The project has a total investment capital of VND6,800 billion (US$ 268 million).

Related News Tien Giang asked to hand over land to Rach Mieu Bridge 2 project in Q1

By Ngoc Phuc—Translated by Kim Khanh