Chinese TV series removed from online streaming platforms in Vietnam

Chinese TV series entitled “Flight to you” was removed from the online streaming platforms of Netflix and FPT Play, the Department of Performing Arts under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said.

On July 9, the Department of Performing Arts issued a document asking Netflix Inc. and FPT Telecom Joint Stock Company to remove the TV series “Flight to You” within 24 hours starting from 0: 00 on July 10 due to the illegal image of the “nine-dash line” in the film.

According to the document signed by Deputy head of the Department of Performing Arts Do Quoc Viet on July 9, the illegal image of the “cow-tongue-shaped line” and the content of the movie line and subtitles violated Vietnam's sovereignty and the Law on Cinematography.

The department required Netflix Inc. and FPT Telecom Joint Stock Company to remove the TV series on their platforms, including https://www.netflix.com and Netflix app, https://fptplay.vn, and FPT Play.

The Department of Arts Performing asked the relevant units to submit the results report to the department before July 12.