Artificial intelligence reshapes Vietnam’s fine arts landscape

The rapid rise of AI is transforming creative processes in Vietnam’s fine arts, offering new opportunities for innovation while raising pressing questions about identity, copyright, and the future of artistic training.

A visitor at Quang San Art Museum in Ho Chi Minh City

The rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI) is creating profound changes in the field of fine arts, from creative thinking to means of expression. In Vietnam, AI opens up opportunities for strong innovation but also raises many issues regarding identity, copyright, and human resource training.

AI transforms traditional lacquerware but raises creative concerns

Not only does AI impact contemporary fine arts, but it also directly impacts traditional art forms, such as lacquerware – a field seemingly unfamiliar to new technologies. Lecturer Ngo Viet Hung from the Ho Chi Minh City University of Fine Arts observes that the creation and production of lacquerware products using digital technology is forming a "hybrid artistic system," where intangible tools strongly influence artistic thinking.

During the sketching phase, AI helps artists create multiple compositional options, significantly saving materials and effort. AI can also simulate multiple layers of color with high accuracy, thereby eliminating errors from the outset.

Beyond merely the sketching phase, AI is now actively engaged, assisting in minimizing technical risks and improving creative efficiency. This includes managing highly accurate shaping tools such as laser engraving machines and multi-material shaping devices; forecasting paint drying durations or simulating outcomes post-sanding in lacquerware manufacturing.

However, with the increasing prevalence of AI applications, sketches are created too quickly, shortening the time for reflection, a crucial part of the creative process. Artists are easily drawn to pre-existing options instead of developing their own ideas.

In reality, this is happening to visual product creators, and the explosion of AI-generated images has diluted public aesthetic standards, blurring the lines between artistic creations and industrial products.

Vietnamese fine arts seek a balance between AI innovation and human creativity

Artist Nguyen Duy Nhut from Ho Chi Minh City University of Fine Arts said that with its advantages of ease of use, speed, and low cost, AI is creating great appeal, especially for young artists. Many people liken AI to an "open laboratory," where newly formed ideas can quickly be displayed as images. The widespread application of AI has also given rise to many problems for the Vietnamese fine arts.

According to many artists, these problems mainly manifest in three aspects: the legal framework is still lacking and has not kept pace with reality; there is a gap in knowledge and human resources as training institutions mostly follow the old model; and issues of ethics and copyright, the distinction between rights and obligations, and the mechanisms for protecting the rights of creators are still unclear.

To make AI a driving force instead of a risk, artist Nguyen Duy Nhut believes that Vietnamese fine arts need a systematic approach based on three pillars. In terms of education, AI should be systematically integrated into fine arts training programs, focusing not only on usage skills but also on visual thinking and critical thinking in technology.

Regarding policy, the legal framework related to copyright, data management, and the transparency of AI systems needs to be finalized soon; simultaneously, mechanisms should be established to support art-technology projects that reflect Vietnamese identity.

Artists should consider AI as a collaborative knowledge partner that allows them to experiment and broaden their creative imagination, while also preserving its guiding function and ensuring the presence of the "human element" in the artistic process.

By Tinh Uyen - Translated by Anh Quan