Gia Lai Province marks 255 years since Tay Son Uprising

Gia Lai Province simultaneously held ceremonies and commemorative activities to mark the 255th anniversary of the Tay Son Uprising (1771–2026) and the 237th anniversary of the Ngoc Hoi–Dong Da Victory (1789–2026).

These events took place in multiple places of Gia Lai Province on February 20 (the fourth day of the first lunar month), attracting tens of thousands of residents and visitors to attend and pay tribute.

Traditional martial arts performances were staged at the commemorative ceremony.

The main ceremony took place at the Quang Trung Museum in Tay Son Commune, with the attendance of Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung.

At the event, delegates, local residents and visitors sincerely offered flowers and incense in remembrance of the heroes, generals and soldiers of the Tay Son movement in the late 18th century, especially Emperor Quang Trung.

Tens of thousands of people attend the ceremony at the Quang Trung Museum campus.

Rising from a battle-tested commander to a revered national hero, Quang Trung demonstrated extraordinary military talent. His forces won landmark victories at Rach Gam–Xoai Mut and Ngoc Hoi–Dong Da in 1789, routing 290,000 Qing troops.

Beyond his achievements in warfare, he was also an eminent politician introducing enlightened policies to recruit and honor talented individuals, promote friendly diplomatic relations, and advance national development.

In his commemorative speech, Standing Vice Chairman of the Gia Lai Provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Tuan Thanh reviewed the glorious history of the Tay Son troops.

Government and Gia Lai provincial leaders attend the tribute ceremony at the Dai Kinh Thien Relic Site on An Mountain.

Upholding the Tay Son spirit, as the province enters the new year with renewed confidence and momentum, Gia Lai Province has called on residents, officials, soldiers and the business community to unite, seize opportunities, overcome challenges, fulfill socio-economic development goals, successfully host the National Tourism Year 2026, and work together to build a prosperous, civilized and sustainable province.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung lays flowers in tribute.

Secretary of the Gia Lai Provincial Party Committee Thai Dai Ngoc offers incense at the commemorative ceremony.

The Chairman of the Gia Lai Provincial People’s Committee offers incense in remembrance.

Later the same day, Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung and provincial leaders offered flowers and incense at Dan Kinh Thien Relic Site on An Mountain, the place where emperors prayed for national peace and prosperity; the Temple of Tay Son Tam Kiet's Parents at Go Lang Relic Site; and the tomb of the revered ancestor of the Tay Son brothers.

>>>Below are some photos from the commemorative ceremony.

Party and Government leaders offer incense at the Dai Kinh Thien Relic Site on An Mountain.

The solemn commemorative atmosphere at the Dai Kinh Thien Relic Site on An Mountain.

The delegation of Party and Government leaders are heading to the statue of Emperor Quang Trung – Nguyen Hue to offer flowers and incense.

Earlier, provincial leaders and local residents also paid tribute at the An Khe Truong and An Khe Dinh relic sites, and visited the Tay Son Thuong Dao Exhibition House and the An Khe Paleolithic Museum in An Khe Ward.

By Ngoc Oai, Nguyen Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong