Nguyen Hue Flower Street 2026 attracts over 1.8 million visitors

Shining brightly over its eight-day run from February 15 to February 22, Nguyen Hue Flower Street 2026 attracted more than 1.8 million visitors.

The 2026 Nguyen Hue Flower Street, themed “Spring Convergence – Steadfast Steps Forward”, concluded with a 3D mapping light show last night, February 22.

This also is the final performance among a total of 22 shows held since the opening night on February 15.

Introduced for the first time at Nguyen Hue Flower Street, the 3D mapping performances made a strong impression with imagery representing the five elements with metal, wood, water, fire and earth symbolizing the continuous circulation, transformation and renewal of heaven and earth.

In addition, AR (augmented reality) technology featuring a galloping horse version accessible via the TikTok app was widely experienced by visitors.

The 2026 celebration marks the 23rd time Nguyen Hue Flower Street has been held, raising the total number of visitors over the years to more than 26 million.

Tourists pose commemorative photos at the exit gate of Nguyen Hue Flower Street 2026.

This year also marked an expansion, as the flower street was held simultaneously at three venues Nguyen Hue Walking Street in Saigon Ward, Central Park in Binh Duong Ward and Quang Trung Park in Vung Tau Ward. Reports indicate that total attendance across all three flower streets and related flower festivals surpassed 2.2 million visitors.

In terms of media coverage, nearly 300 articles were published by Ho Chi Minh City–based newspapers alone, not including television broadcasts and social media news coverage.

After the closing ceremony on the evening of February 22, the entrance and exit gates of Nguyen Hue Flower Street 2026 will remain in place along Nguyen Hue Walking Street until 9 p.m. on March 22.

By Thuy Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong