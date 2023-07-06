Ministry asks information of Blackpink concert’s organizer to be verified

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism delegated the Performing Arts Department and relevant units to verify the information that the organizer of K-pop girl group BlackPink’s Hanoi concert supported the cow tongue-shaped line.

The units that gave permission for the music show will take relevant responsibilities in accordance with regulations, the Performing Arts Department said.

On June 30, the Department of Culture and Sports of Hanoi issued a document to allow HCMC-based IME Music Company to hold BlackPink 'Born Pink' Worldtour Hanoi at My Dinh National Stadium on July 29-30.

A list of 13 songs by K-pop girl group BlackPink got permission to be performed at their concert. The South Korean girl group’s songs include DDU-DU DDU-DU, Shut Down, Typa Girl, Pretty Savage, Stay, Playing with Fire, Whistle, As if it your last, Lovesick Girl, Don’t Know What To Do, Forever Yong, Kiss and Makeup, Ice Cream.

However, music fans expressed their disappointment with the concert that set a list of only 13 songs while the ticket prices were too high compared to other countries in the region, such as Thailand, and Singapore.